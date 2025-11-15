Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'

Actress Girija Oak has recently gone viral on social media as "the woman in the blue saree". An interview clip featuring Oak in a blue saree went viral, with her expressing distress in a video message about the AI-generated, sexualized images of her circulating online. Highlighting her worry about her 12-year-old son potentially encountering this content in the future, she urged creators and consumers to reconsider their impact.

Oak opened up about the morphed pictures and videos and acknowledged all attention she suddenly got. However, she also spoke about the bad elements too. “Many of my friends, relatives, and acquaintances have been sending me posts and memes. Some of them are ridiculously funny and very creative, but some are AI-morphed images of me that are not in good taste. They sexualize and objectify me, and it makes me uncomfortable,” she said. “I’m someone who lives in this digital age. I use social media myself, so I understand how it works. When something goes viral or starts trending, these kinds of images usually get made and circulated. As long as people are clicking, liking, and engaging, the cycle continues. But what bothers me is that this game has no rules — nothing seems to be off limits," she added.

Further, Oak expressed concern about her 12-year-old son and about future consequences. “I have a 12-year-old son. He doesn’t use social media yet, but eventually he will. Once he grows up, he’s going to come across these images. They may be circulating now, but they will remain on the internet forever. These obscene images of his mother are something he will see one day. He’ll know they’re not real — they’re AI-generated, just as everyone who sees them now knows they’re fake — but they still give people a cheap thrill, a kind of titillation. That is scary. I know I can’t do much to stop it, but doing nothing doesn’t feel right either.”



She concluded by advising miscreants of use of AI morphed images. “So here I am, requesting this: if you are someone who uses AI to morph images of women, men, or anyone into something inappropriate, please think twice. If you don’t create this content but enjoy consuming it, you are also part of the problem. I can only ask you to reconsider. Apart from that, I am also having fun with the sudden attention, and if it leads more people to watch my films, series, or plays, what more could I ask for? I hope you continue to support my work, and I’ll strive to keep giving you good performances. See you in the theatres. Thank you," she signed off.



Girija Oak Godbole will next be seen in Therapy Sherapy, an upcoming web series that explores complex human emotions and relationships. The release date has not been announced yet.