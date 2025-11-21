Girija Oak reveals truth behind Bollywood's on-screen kisses: 'You’re sweating a lot...someone is using...'

Girija also described that intimate scenes on set are far from romantic, calling her experience mechanical. She compared kissing on screen to kissing cardboard, emphasising the lack of emotional connection.

Girija Oak, the internet's latest 'National Crush', recently opened up about the mechanics of on-screen kisses, revealing that it is far from intimate or dreamy. She explained how factors like lighting, shadows, and camera angles take centre stage, making it challenging to feel romantic.



Girija Oak reveals reality behind intimate scenes

Girija Oak revealed the reality of shooting romantic scenes with lights, heat, and a crowd of 150 people watching. With fans and ACs off to avoid sound disruptions, she said that the set can get sweltering, making intimate scenes feel pretty awkward. “Whenever I go to events where there are a lot of women, they always ask me how I romance on screen. It becomes a very interesting conversation. You’re sweating a lot... there’s sweat on your back, and the mic transmitter attached to your body gets hot. You’re in a costume, and someone is using a hair dryer to dry your sweat,” she said in a conversation with The Lallantop.



Girija further explained that it becomes uncomfortable as actors have to worry about lighting, shadows and camera angles. “Someone will come and say the light is less from below, so a piece of thermocol comes in to reflect light on your face. Another person is checking your hair. In this situation, when so many people are looking at you critically, how will you romance,” she said.

Girija also described that intimate scenes on set are far from romantic, calling her experience mechanical. She compared kissing on screen to kissing cardboard, emphasising the lack of emotional connection. “Someone asked me how kissing on screen feels. I said it feels like kissing cardboard. There can be no feeling. Everything is mechanical. When you have to come close to the camera and say something, it’s your close-up. The other person is not in front of you. You’re looking at the camera or at the corner of a cutter stand. I’ve had the most loving conversations while looking at a piece of thermocol, a black cloth or the corner of a light stand,” she added.

Girija on work front

Girija made her acting debut with Marathi cinema in the film Goshta Choti Dongraevadhi. She also worked in Hindi movies like Gulmohar, Taare Zameen Par, Shor in the City and Jawan. Up next, she will feature in a web series titled Therapy Sherapy, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah.