Gippy Grewal talks about late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased songs, says he was 'misunderstood' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal- Sidhu Moose Wala

Apart from being a successful Punjabi star, Gippy Grewal is also a proud owner of his music label Humble Music. Within a short span of time, Gippy supported many artists through his company, and one of them was late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Yes, Sidhu was launched by Gippy's music company with the song So High, and the rest is history.

After the tragic death of Sidhu, Grewal stepped forward and supported the departed soul's family. He stood with Sidhu's parents and even took care of the late singer's legacy. Soon after Bambiha Bole singer's demise, Gippy shared on his social media, that any unreleased song, composition, audio clips, or any conversation, shouldn't be shared publically. Or else, the other person will have to face legal charges. Now, while speaking to DNA, Gippy revealed that there are more than 40 unreleased songs of the late singer, and he also shared what will happen to those compositions.

While promoting his upcoming rom-com Yaar Mera Titlyaan Warga, Gippy expressed his affection towards Sidhu. While discussing the late singer, Grewal shared, "We almost got all the songs, uncle (Sidhu's father) confirmed to me that there are more than 40 songs, and if there are any other compositions, we will get it." The Ardaas actor shared why he stepped forward in helping the family. " Soon after his death, someone leaked a song, so we sent a legal notice to them. See, I have a habit of sending voice notes frequently. Similarly, many of Sidhu's fans got those voice notes... containing bits of a song, or some information that was personal. So, publishing it on social media is unethical. Thus, I requested on behalf of Sidhu's family not to upload, or publish any such material."

Watch Sidhu's breakthrough song So High

Gippy continued, "Technically, every content, unreleased song, and audio belongs to his parents. So, I am glad that they got the maximum material." The actor even shared the plan of action for those unreleased songs, "Now, we will gradually release those songs on Sidhu Moose Wala's YouTube channel. My music company, and I will promote it.... definitely... mere bhai ke gaane hai. I want ki Sidhu amar rahe... toh all of his songs will be released on his channel." This is the best news Sidhu's fans can have, isn't it?

The Manje Bistre actor further revealed that Sidhu was misunderstood and judged. For the unversed, some of Sidhu's songs draw criticism for promoting violence and gun culture. So, Gippy shared his views on it and said, "Bada hi sadhu banda tha woh. I sometimes feel baffled as people have misunderstood, and judged him. Usually, people think that an artist showcases his traits in his art. Or his work reflects his personality. So, many have thought that Sidhu was the kind of person who liked violence, or guns, but that was not the reality. He was a very humble, down-to-earth, sensible, and sanskari soul. Gippy's Yaar Mera Titlyaan Warga will release in cinemas on September 2.