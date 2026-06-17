Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'

Gippy Grewal recalled how he and his wife worked multiple jobs in Canada, including distributing newspapers and cleaning malls, before he found success in the entertainment industry.

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who is gearing up for the release of Carry On Jatta 4, recently looked back at the difficult days he spent in Canada before making it big in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Speaking in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's vlog, Gippy revealed that success did not come easily and that he and his wife worked several jobs just to make ends meet.

'I Had To Struggle A Lot Till My Second Album'

Despite his first song becoming a hit, Gippy said life remained challenging for quite some time. "I had to struggle a lot till my second album. I used to do 3-4 jobs. By the time I returned home, it would be 4'o clock in the morning," he said.

Recalling how his day would continue even after returning home, he added, "Then, I would pick up his wife from the house and the two of us would then go and distribute newspapers for next two hours. Then I would sleep, and she would go to work."

Ravneet Worked Round The Clock

Gippy also spoke about how hard his wife, Ravneet Kaur, worked during that phase of their lives. "She would go to work at Subway at 6 am, work there till 4 pm, and then work as a security guard. Then she left that place and we took a cleaning contract at a mall," he said.

The couple later worked together at the shopping mall to earn extra money. "In the evening, we would go and work for 2-3 hours, picking trays from the food court would be her work and I did the cleaning. Then we would return," he recalled.

'These Are Regular Jobs There'

Gippy said people often have misconceptions about such jobs, but they never hesitated to do whatever work came their way. "In other jobs, I would make 8 dollars, but in the mall cleaning job, I would get almost 13 dollars. These are regular jobs there. Here we think so many other things," he mentioned.

He added that even during those difficult times, he and his wife found happiness in the little moments they shared together. "Like with the newspapers, my wife and I would think that this is our time together. So we would keep talking the whole time and get done with that job in two hours," he said.

'There Was A Genuine Passion'

Looking back, Gippy said their only goal was to work hard and build a better future. "There was a genuine passion to do the work and then make sure to reach a place where one could do what they wanted and earn more," he added.

Gippy Grewal married Ravneet Kaur in 2007, and the couple are parents to three sons — Ekom Grewal, Shinda Grewal and Gurbaaz Grewal.

Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 4 is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 26. Directed by Smeep Kang, the much-awaited Punjabi comedy stars Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon and also features a special tribute to veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla.