FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning against Israel, details inside

Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning

'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment before her death

'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'

Gippy Grewal recalled how he and his wife worked multiple jobs in Canada, including distributing newspapers and cleaning malls, before he found success in the entertainment industry.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 08:15 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who is gearing up for the release of Carry On Jatta 4, recently looked back at the difficult days he spent in Canada before making it big in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Speaking in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's vlog, Gippy revealed that success did not come easily and that he and his wife worked several jobs just to make ends meet.

    'I Had To Struggle A Lot Till My Second Album'

    Despite his first song becoming a hit, Gippy said life remained challenging for quite some time. "I had to struggle a lot till my second album. I used to do 3-4 jobs. By the time I returned home, it would be 4'o clock in the morning," he said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Recalling how his day would continue even after returning home, he added, "Then, I would pick up his wife from the house and the two of us would then go and distribute newspapers for next two hours. Then I would sleep, and she would go to work."

    Ravneet Worked Round The Clock

    Gippy also spoke about how hard his wife, Ravneet Kaur, worked during that phase of their lives. "She would go to work at Subway at 6 am, work there till 4 pm, and then work as a security guard. Then she left that place and we took a cleaning contract at a mall," he said.

    The couple later worked together at the shopping mall to earn extra money. "In the evening, we would go and work for 2-3 hours, picking trays from the food court would be her work and I did the cleaning. Then we would return," he recalled.

    'These Are Regular Jobs There'

    Gippy said people often have misconceptions about such jobs, but they never hesitated to do whatever work came their way. "In other jobs, I would make 8 dollars, but in the mall cleaning job, I would get almost 13 dollars. These are regular jobs there. Here we think so many other things," he mentioned.

    He added that even during those difficult times, he and his wife found happiness in the little moments they shared together. "Like with the newspapers, my wife and I would think that this is our time together. So we would keep talking the whole time and get done with that job in two hours," he said.

    'There Was A Genuine Passion'

    Looking back, Gippy said their only goal was to work hard and build a better future. "There was a genuine passion to do the work and then make sure to reach a place where one could do what they wanted and earn more," he added.

    Gippy Grewal married Ravneet Kaur in 2007, and the couple are parents to three sons — Ekom Grewal, Shinda Grewal and Gurbaaz Grewal.

    Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 4 is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 26. Directed by Smeep Kang, the much-awaited Punjabi comedy stars Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon and also features a special tribute to veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Read More
      Advertisement
      POPULAR STORIES
      Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning against Israel, details inside
      Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning
      'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment before her death
      'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment
      Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'
      Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers
      Sri Lanka takes action against player who argued with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Report
      Sri Lanka takes action against player who argued with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
      US-Iran deal includes $300bn private investment fund, over half already committed: Report
      US-Iran deal includes $300bn private investment fund: Report
      MORE
      Advertisement
      MOST VIEWED
      From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
      From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
      FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
      FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
      IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
      IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
      OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
      OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
      Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
      Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
      MORE
      MOST WATCHED
      MORE
      Advertisement