Gippy Grewal reveals why he rejected offer to write Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan bahut…’

Gippy Grewal reveals the reason behind rejecting the offer to write Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Gippy Grewal has written several successful films like Ardaas, Ardaas Karaan, and Warning among others. However, the actor recently revealed that he was approached to write Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, however, he rejected the offer.

Gippy Grewal, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, revealed why he rejected the offer to write Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha at his film’s trailer launch and said, “Gippy Grewal said, “I usually write all my films quickly – within 4-5 hours. Once Aamir bhai told me that he had started work on Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) and that he wanted a Punjabi writer. He also asked if I’d like to come on board. Mujhe pata tha ki Aamir paaji bahut time lagate hai (laughs). I told him, ‘Main toh itna accha nahin likhta. Main aapko ek writer de deta hoon’!”



He added, “3-4 days after the writer joined, I asked him how was he doing. He told me that Aamir had taken him to his farmhouse in Panchgani. I asked Aamir if the writer was doing his job well. He replied, ‘Haan, haan, bahut accha hai. Sahi kar raha hai. Kamaal hai ji banda’. I asked the writer, ‘Tu aisa kya kar raha hai?’. He replied, ‘Nothing much. We discussed the script the whole day. The next day, when I brought up the changes, he would reply, ‘Nahin, hum waise hi karte hai (what was originally decided)’. This went on for a long time. We don’t have such a process in Punjabi cinema.”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha flopped miserably at the box office. After this, the actor took a break from films. He recently produced Laapataa Ladies which turned out to be a success on OTT even though it flopped at the box office. Now he is set to make a return to big screens with his film Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also producing Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Gippy Grewal’s Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. The film was released in theatres on September 13.

