Gippy Grewal opens up on Punjabi films getting overshadowed by Bollywood, says 'we will fight...' | Exclusive

After the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries found their footing in North India, Gippy Grewal wishes to take Pollywood aka Punjabi films to the pan-India level. Actor-singer-producer Gippy agreed with the fact that Punjabi films do get overshadowed in Bollywood-dominated areas, like Mumbai, Maharashtra, and other parts of the country. Many times, Punjabi films get limited shows in Mumbai and other metro cities due to the clash with another Bollywood biggie.

Although Punjabi films worked brilliantly overseas, Gippy wishes to spread the magic of Pollywood across India. Grewal who's promoting his upcoming rom-com Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga interacted with DNA, and he expressed that they will fight for proper screens and promote their films on a large scale. At first, Gippy stated that earlier, Bollywood had dominated Punjab as well. "There were days when we used to get 10 shows and Hindi films used to get 50 shows. Now we have flipped it. Now Punjabi films get 50 shows and Hindi films get 10 shows in Punjab. We have captured our market, now, gradually we will capture this area as well."

Gippy stated that now content is crossing over the boundaries, and the audience craves fresh subjects. "It is all about content now. We don't even know who Pushpa was. But we watched Pushpa in Punjab. We don't care whether the actor is from Bollywood or from any other industry. For us, it's an Indian star." Grewal continued, "When we will bring the right content, launch and promote it properly, we will be able to make a bigger impact. Now, we will fight for screens, and proper showtimes, and I am sure that more people will connect with us."

Speaking about pan-India Punjabi film, Gippy revealed that his upcoming laugh riot Carry On Jatta 3 will be dubbed in Hindi and the South language. The actor has added that his Carry On Jatta franchise is quite popular, and it was remade in the South. So, that's the reason why Gippy will bring his much-awaited Carry On Jatta on a larger scale.