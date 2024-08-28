Twitter
Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Pakistan make big changes in squad after embarrassing 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in 1st Test

ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

While promoting Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di, Gippy Grewal reacts to lack of emotional dramas in Indian cinema, and Jasmin Bhasin lauds Punjabi cinema.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gippy Grewal is geared up for the third instalment of his superhit drama franchise, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di. The movie is directed and produced by Gippy, and it stars an ensemble cast including, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Prince Kawaljit Singh. 

Gippy, Jasmin, and Gurpreet join DNA India for an exclusive interaction and discuss their film. Gippy and Gurpreet agree that the human drama genre is not been tapped by others, despite having great potential it. Gippy says, "I think we don't have a competition here because no one is making a film like Ardaas, be it Bollywood or any other film industry. No one is making a hardcore emotional drama, a film with a motivational message, that promotes brotherhood. I think it's important to make such films."

With Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin has collaborated with Gippy for the third time. The actress believes that Punjabi cinema (also known as Pollywood) has been more welcoming to her than Bollywood. "They are much more welcoming, full of warmth, and supportive. Aapko kabhi pyaar ki kami mehsoos nahi hogi (You will be loved here)." She also asserts what Bollywood should learn from Punjabi cinema. "Jabhi bhi humare andar 'main' aa jaata hai. Hindi ek pan-India industry hai. Sab apne aap ko bada samajte hai. So mujhe woh 'main' nahi nazar aata Punjabi industry main. Yaha 'hum' karke kaam karte hai (Hindi is the biggest film industry. Everyone considers themselves to be great. But I don't see that 'main' in the Punjabi industry. Here they work as 'hum'." She further explains, "The directors, writers, and actors are very flexible. If you aren't comfortable with a scene, they are okay to modify also. Bahut hi collaborative kaam hota hai." 

About Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di is the third instalment of Ardaas. It is written, directed, and produced by Gurpreet Ghuggi. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Prince Kawaljit Singh. Sarbat De Bhalle Di will be released in cinemas worldwide on September 13.

Read: Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
