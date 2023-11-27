Gippy Grewal says he isn't friends with Salman Khan after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on his house: 'I am unable to...'

Gippy Grewal reacts after Lawrence Bishnoi attacks his Canada house and denies friendship with Salman Khan.

Recently Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's Canada faced a harrowing incident when his house was attacked late Saturday night. Guns were fired outside his house and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for it and called it a 'message for Salman Khan'. Now, reacting to it, the actor said he has 'no friendship' with Salman Khan.

In an interview with News18. Gippy Grewal opened up on his house in Canada being attacked by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and said that he has no friendship with Salman Khan and has only met him twice. The actor said, "The producer who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me."

He added that he was shocked by the incident and said, "This happened last night, around 12:30 am to 1 am. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened. When this incident happened, I was shocked because I had never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack."

Lawrence Bishnoi took to his Facebook and addressed Gippy Grewal, he wrote, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You hovered around Vicky when he was in Middukheda, and later, you mourned even more for Sidhu. You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited."

Gippy Grewal was recently seen in the movie Maujaan Hi Maujaan and will be next seen in the movies Warning 2 and Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi. The actor and singer gave the first Rs 100 crore Indian Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3.