Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon

Noland Arbaugh, first patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink, plays Mario Kart using his brain 18 months post-surgery

Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'

Rubina Dilaik birthday: Inside Bigg Boss 14 winner's no-fuss skincare secrets fans can follow

Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits

ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case

SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her leg

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits

Hollywood stars have often embraced Indian ethnic fashion, from Oprah’s elegant saree to Gigi Hadid’s golden drape at the NMACC gala. Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Naomi Campbell have all stunned in sarees and lehengas, proving Indian fashion’s global appeal.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian ethnic fashion has always been admired globally for its rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and timeless elegance. Sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis are not just garments but expressions of tradition and artistry. Over the years, many Hollywood celebrities have embraced these outfits, stunning fans worldwide with their glamorous yet graceful looks. Here are six times Hollywood stars rocked Indian ethnic wear and left us in awe.

Oprah Winfrey

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T094550-356

During her India trip, Oprah Winfrey turned heads in a beautiful silk saree. The talk-show queen carried the traditional drape with regal charm, proving that Indian fashion is truly universal.

Zendaya

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T095233-600

Zendaya wowed in a hand-embroidered Rahul Mishra sari at the Mumbai Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening. The shimmering sari, perfect drape, and elegant styling highlighted her grace and confidence.

Kim Kardashian

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T095115-687

For a high-fashion photoshoot, Kim Kardashian wore a heavily embellished saree paired with bold jewellery. The look highlighted how Indian couture effortlessly complements Hollywood glam.

Paris Hilton

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T095633-177

Paris Hilton chose a glittering lehenga while attending a wedding in India. With her ornate outfit and statement jewellery, she looked every bit the modern maharani.

Naomi Campbell

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T100239-676

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has often supported Indian designers. She once walked the runway in a saree, redefining fierce elegance in the six-yard drape.

Gigi Hadid

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T095807-815

At the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, Gigi Hadid stunned in a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Styled with traditional jewellery and a chic drape, she effortlessly stole the spotlight.

These iconic moments prove that Indian ethnic wear has a universal appeal, transcending boundaries and cultures. Whether it’s a saree or a lehenga, Hollywood celebrities embracing Indian fashion reflects how timeless and global our traditional outfits truly are.

ALSO READ: Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blue, Maroon, White, Orange... Why do Indian passports come in different colours? Know the significance behind each one
Why Indian passports come in Blue, Maroon, White, Orange
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih
Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt
Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt
From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles tor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE