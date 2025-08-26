Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits

Hollywood stars have often embraced Indian ethnic fashion, from Oprah’s elegant saree to Gigi Hadid’s golden drape at the NMACC gala. Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Naomi Campbell have all stunned in sarees and lehengas, proving Indian fashion’s global appeal.

Indian ethnic fashion has always been admired globally for its rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and timeless elegance. Sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis are not just garments but expressions of tradition and artistry. Over the years, many Hollywood celebrities have embraced these outfits, stunning fans worldwide with their glamorous yet graceful looks. Here are six times Hollywood stars rocked Indian ethnic wear and left us in awe.

Oprah Winfrey

During her India trip, Oprah Winfrey turned heads in a beautiful silk saree. The talk-show queen carried the traditional drape with regal charm, proving that Indian fashion is truly universal.

Zendaya

Zendaya wowed in a hand-embroidered Rahul Mishra sari at the Mumbai Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening. The shimmering sari, perfect drape, and elegant styling highlighted her grace and confidence.

Kim Kardashian

For a high-fashion photoshoot, Kim Kardashian wore a heavily embellished saree paired with bold jewellery. The look highlighted how Indian couture effortlessly complements Hollywood glam.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton chose a glittering lehenga while attending a wedding in India. With her ornate outfit and statement jewellery, she looked every bit the modern maharani.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has often supported Indian designers. She once walked the runway in a saree, redefining fierce elegance in the six-yard drape.

Gigi Hadid

At the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, Gigi Hadid stunned in a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Styled with traditional jewellery and a chic drape, she effortlessly stole the spotlight.

These iconic moments prove that Indian ethnic wear has a universal appeal, transcending boundaries and cultures. Whether it’s a saree or a lehenga, Hollywood celebrities embracing Indian fashion reflects how timeless and global our traditional outfits truly are.

ALSO READ: Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more