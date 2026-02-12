FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care

Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’

'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch

Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list

Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?

From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release

The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 19, directing filmmakers to file an affidavit containing a new title and details of other changes in the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid ongoing controversy over Manoj Bajpayee's Ghookhor Pandat's title, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked makers to either change the title or release will not be allowed. The court sought an immediate response from Netflix and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, directing them to inform the court by 12.30 pm about the revised name they propose.

Ghooskhor Pandat row: What did Supreme Court say?

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna hearing the PIL that sought a stay on the release and screening of the film, alleging the film promotes caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurts sentiments of the Brahmin community. Justice Nagarathna verbally remarked. Justice Nagarathna criticised that the court cannot allow any section of society to be denigrated by the title of the film or by other offensive material in it."Why should you denigrate anybody? It’s against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc., are all responsible people and are aware of the exceptions and reasonable restrictions under Article 19(1)(a) (fundamental right to free speech and expression)," she said.

Justice Nagarathna further added, "You tell us what names you are suggesting for the title change. Issue notice to the respondents. No section of society should be denigrated. From as early as the late 40s, the framers of the Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes, etc. So they introduced the concept of fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of society, we can’t permit it."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 19, directing filmmakers to file an affidavit containing a new title and details of other changes in the film, in compliance with the court’s order. 

What is the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy?
 

Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', starring Manoj Bajpayee, faced backlash with demonstrators demanding a ban on the OTT platform. The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. 

Earlier, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the title of Manoj Bajpayee's film will be changed due to concerns over the title being offensive to the Brahmin community. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028
Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or no release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement