Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release

The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 19, directing filmmakers to file an affidavit containing a new title and details of other changes in the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Amid ongoing controversy over Manoj Bajpayee's Ghookhor Pandat's title, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked makers to either change the title or release will not be allowed. The court sought an immediate response from Netflix and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, directing them to inform the court by 12.30 pm about the revised name they propose.

Ghooskhor Pandat row: What did Supreme Court say?

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna hearing the PIL that sought a stay on the release and screening of the film, alleging the film promotes caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurts sentiments of the Brahmin community. Justice Nagarathna verbally remarked. Justice Nagarathna criticised that the court cannot allow any section of society to be denigrated by the title of the film or by other offensive material in it."Why should you denigrate anybody? It’s against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc., are all responsible people and are aware of the exceptions and reasonable restrictions under Article 19(1)(a) (fundamental right to free speech and expression)," she said.

Justice Nagarathna further added, "You tell us what names you are suggesting for the title change. Issue notice to the respondents. No section of society should be denigrated. From as early as the late 40s, the framers of the Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes, etc. So they introduced the concept of fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of society, we can’t permit it."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 19, directing filmmakers to file an affidavit containing a new title and details of other changes in the film, in compliance with the court’s order.

What is the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy?



Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', starring Manoj Bajpayee, faced backlash with demonstrators demanding a ban on the OTT platform. The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony.

Earlier, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the title of Manoj Bajpayee's film will be changed due to concerns over the title being offensive to the Brahmin community.