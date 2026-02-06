Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

Pandat is a fictional cop drama, made respectfully, with promotional materials temporarily removed. The film tells a complete story about choices and will be released soon. It aims to entertain audiences while respecting all communities.

Our film is a cop drama that contains fictional elements and uses the term 'Pandat' as a street name for a made-up character. The plot shows how people make decisions that define their lives without showing any particular religious, caste or community affiliation. The film presents a personal narrative that does not aim to offend any particular group.

Filmmaker’s responsibility and intent:

As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. I created this film with the same genuine purpose that I used to develop my previous work because its only aim is to entertain viewers. The movie presents its content through deliberate design, which protects the dignity of all communities while delivering a significant and entertaining narrative.

Response to viewer concerns and next steps:

The film title has caused emotional pain for certain viewers, which we fully recognise and acknowledge. The decision to remove all promotional content from our website was made because of this situation. The complete film should be watched because it contains our complete story, which we wanted to present through our movie. The audience will soon see the film which we want them to watch with an open mind. Through a meaningful story, we aim to entertain people while establishing connections with them. We thank all those who have supported us during this period, as they have shown understanding of our situation.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to give double treat to fans, will play dual role in Main Hoon Na 2: 'The film will...'

The creators of Pandat established their fictional cop drama through dedicated efforts, which they executed with complete respect for their work. The term 'Pandat' was never meant to offend, and we sincerely acknowledge those who felt hurt. The story focuses on individual choices and does not target any community, caste, or religion. The temporary removal of promotional materials enables viewers to watch the complete film, which delivers its intended message. We hope audiences watch it with an open mind, appreciate the storytelling, and see the thought and effort put into making it. The film presents responsible, meaningful storytelling, which we plan to release to the public shortly.