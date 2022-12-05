Ghani Syaani: Shehnaaz Gill raps in Haryanvi with MC Square, leaves her fans amazed

Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square in Ghani Syaani/YouTube music video screengrab

Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with the MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square for the track Ghani Syaani, which was released on Monday, December 5. The track has been sung by the two artists with music by Rajat Nagpal, who co-composed the chartbuster Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa, and lyrics written by the rapper MC Square himself.

Shehnaaz can be seen rapping in Haryanvi in the track, which is majorly sung by Abhishek Bensla, the winner of the rap-singing competition. Her rap portion has left her fans impressed who can't stop gushing over how good the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress sounds in the latest song.

As soon as the video dropped, netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising the Bigg Boss 13 participant. A YouTube user commented on the music video, "She is so versatile, nobody can stop her from exploring her talent", while another comment read, "Loved the concept, picturization, vocals of both singers."

Another user wrote, "I'm already addicted to this wonderful song. The locations are beautiful and Shehnaaz and MC Square have nailed it perfectly." "Shehnaaz Gill, you're a diva. The versatality is evident in the transition from the upbeat rap to when you sang like a swan 'haan main ghani syaani'. And MC Square - we are grooving to this. Love to the two of you - coming from the ground and making it to the clouds - more power!", read another comment.



For those unversed, MC Square won the second season of the singing and rapping reality show MTV Hustle 2.0 in November beating another equally talented rapper Paradox aka Tanishq Singh in the Grand Finale. The show was judged by Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

The rapper's most famous songs in the reality shows include Ram Ram, Naina Ki Talwar, 4 Din, Chehre, and Aadha Gyaan among others. He was mentored by EPR aka Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer, who emerged as the runner up in the first season losing out to M-Zee Bella aka Deepak Singh.