'Get ready to...': Prakash Raj criticises Kiccha Sudeep for supporting Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Prakash Raj- Kiccha Sudeep

Actor Prakash Raj expressed his disappointment with Kiccha Sudeep for supporting Karnataka's chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka's CM is from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and Prakash isn't happy with the actor's political stand.

On Thursday, April 6, Prakash openly shared his discontent with Sudeep on his Twitter, and tweeted, "Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone... I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party...WELL...Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party. @KicchaSudeep #justasking."

Here's the tweet

Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party .@KicchaSudeep #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 6, 2023

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will join BJP and contest in the Karnataka elections. However, on April 5, Sudeep clarified that neither he will join the party, nor he will contest the upcoming state elections. While addressing the media, Kiccha Sudeep clarified that he will campaign and support chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

While addressing the media, Sudeep said, "I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him 'Mama' with affection and respect." He further added that Bommai has stood by him in his difficult times. As per his official statement, Kichcha Sudeep said that he is not joining BJP. As quoted by Times Now, the Kannada superstar said, "I will only campaign for the BJP, I am not contesting the forthcoming Karnataka elections."

The actor also said that by campaigning for BJP and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he is not seeking a ticket for the upcoming elections for his close aide and producer K Manju. Sudeep clarified that he has no intentions of joining politics for the time being.

Despite clarifying that he will not be joining BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections, Kichcha Sudeep said that a “few things” will be revealed during the scheduled presser with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, hinting at a possible collaboration. On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa.