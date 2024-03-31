Twitter
Gen V star Chance Perdomo, 27, passes away in motorcycle crash

Chance Perdomo was known for his roles as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series, Gen V.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo, who worked in TV series such as 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', has passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was 27, reported Variety. Perdomo's publicist confirmed the British-American actor's death in a statement,

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those whom he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

As per Variety, representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to confirm if Perdomo's death occurred in Los Angeles. Perdomo was known for his roles as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series, Gen V.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the "Gen V" producers said in a joint statement. "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Perdomo was born October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. As a kid, he relocated with his mother to Southampton, Hampshire, England, where he attended Redbridge Community School before attending Peter Symonds College in Winchester. Perdomo planned to study law but instead relocated to London to pursue acting, where he joined the National Youth Theatre and enrolled at the Identity School of Acting.

Perdomo starred in a number of TV shows and short films before being cast as a series regular in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' with Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Jaz Sinclair. He portrayed Ambrose Spellman for four seasons, from 2018 to 2020. Perdomo also acted as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 television film 'Killed by My Debt', for which he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a main role.

In the Prime Video series 'Gen V', Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a student at Godolkin University who harnesses magnetic manipulation abilities. Production on the second season has been delayed indefinitely following Perdomo's death. On the film side, Perdomo worked on the 'After' series, led by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He portrayed Landon Gibson in 'After We Fell' (2021), 'After Ever Happy' (2022) and 'After Everything' (2023), reported Variety.

(With inputs ANI)

