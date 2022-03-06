'Gehraiyaan' intimacy director Dar Gai talks about her family in Ukraine

Filmmaker Dar Gai who earned recognition for being intimacy director for Deepika Padukone's latest released 'Gehraiyaan,' recently opened up about her family's struggle in Ukraine. Dar's family stay in Ukraine and the country's ongoing conflict with Russia has affected her family as well.

While interacting with Times of India, Dar Gai said that her parents tried to leave Kyiv for several days, but they couldn’t because there was a lot of traffic, as many people were trying to get to safer places. The filmmaker added that her family later went to their village which is around 45 minutes away from Kyiv. The 'Teen Aur Aadha' director further added that her 78-year old grandmother refused to move, and she's ready to fight. Currently, her granny is residing with her stepfather. The filmmaker further asserted that her mother and brother travelled to the border to send the women and kids across.

Dar even said that they are on their way back to stay with her grandmother. But, the bridge that connects their village to other roads was bombed, so they are unable to reach the village. Dar is concerned about her family as they are stuck somewhere in the middle of Ukraine, trying to find out a safe way to go back to Kyiv.

The Ukraine-born filmmaker, who is settled in India, was roped in by director Shakun Batra for the film, making "Gehraiyaan" one of the first movies in Bollywood to have an intimate director, a position which became an integral part of film sets in the post #MeToo world. Gai believes the role of an intimacy specialist on the set is that of a protector, who understands and respects the performer's "traumas". "Execution of the product is not enough, what's also important is how we feel during that execution, how our actors feel, whether they feel psychologically in a safe zone or not," the filmmaker told PTI in a Zoom interview.