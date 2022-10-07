Gautham Vasudev Menon says making Prateik Babbar, Amy Jackson starrer Ekk Deewana Tha was 'a mistake'

Gautham Vasudev Menon-Ekk Deewana Tha/File photos

Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently basking under the success of his last directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu headlined by Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar aka Simbu. The first part of the two-part film series, called VTK Part 1: The Kindling, opened to a humungous response from the audience and the critics when it was released in the theatres on September 15.

Gautham talked about his stint in Bollywood in a recent interview. The director has remade two of his Tamil blockbusters in Bollywood. While he tasted success with the first one as Minnale's remake Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein gained a cult following, his second Hindi outing Ekk Deewana Tha, the remake of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, was a box office failure.

Talking about how his Hindi films have not fared well as compared to his Tamil ones, the filmmaker told indianexpress.com, "I really don’t know. See (with RHTDM) I was a little skeptical at that point, but Madhavan said just trust me, Vashu Bhagnani ji will do a great job and he did put together the film really well. When it released, it was declared just an above average film but later on TV and with repeated viewing, it got the cult status."



While Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starred Trisha and Silambarasan in the lead roles, its Hinde remake featured Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson. Calling Ekk Deewana Tha 'a mistake', Gautham said "But Ek Deewana Tha was a mistake if you ask me. It was a very naturally organic film, which fell in place. Here, I was trying to remake."

He continued, "When Trisha walks past Simbu, the saree fluttered very naturally. Here, we were tying the saree to a string and making it flutter! That’s the difference, you can’t do that. It will never come out right. I should not have done that, which is why I don’t talk about it. Somebody asked me ‘Did you direct Ekk Deewana Tha?’ and I said no that was somebody else!".

Gautham Menon revealed that he has a Hindi project lined up but refused to share any details about the same. He added that an announcement will be made soon and he's looking forward to the same.