Actor Ram Kapoor's dramatic weight loss journey, shedding 55 kg in just a year, is more than just a remarkable physical transformation. While the impressive results have garnered admiration, the story behind his weight loss reveals the shocking emotional and behavioural challenges he and his family likely faced. Such significant weight loss often requires drastic lifestyle changes, including strict dieting, intense exercise, and mental discipline, and his wife Gautami Kapoor has shed light on the behind-the-scenes. In the latest media interaction, Gautami shared Ram’s gruelling process that took a behavioural toll on individuals and families which is rarely spoken about.

In a recent chat with Hautterfly, Ram Kapoor's wife revealed that it was an incredibly tough experience, not just for Ram but for the entire family. To support Ram's transformation, they had to make significant lifestyle changes. “We have been in the midst of some crazy controversies this year. But let me tell you, it’s been really, really hard. It’s been a journey not just for Ram, but for all of us as a family. We stopped socialising, stopped going out, and stopped ordering food from outside — something we used to love,” she said in a chat with Hautterfly.

Furthermore, Gautami shared that their daughter Sia's weight loss journey was a significant motivator for Ram. Sia had lost 38 kilos before Ram started his own intense weight loss plan, which included extreme fasting measures like 24-hour and 48-hour fasts. “But what really pushed him was Sia. She started her weight loss journey before Ram, and I think that motivated him deeply,” she said.

During the same period, Gautami’s son also lost 10 kilos. While acknowledging the family's collective motivation, Gautami revealed that Sia had cautioned her against sharing details, admitting that both Sia and Ram had to endure extreme hunger due to their strict regimen. “My daughter warned me not to say anything. But they were almost starving themselves — Sia, Ram… they were determined," she added.



Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor have been one of television’s most admired couples. They met on the set of the TV show "Ghar Ek Mandir" in 2000, and their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. The couple got married in 2003.