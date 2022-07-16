Search icon
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, wife Ritu Rathee narrate story behind YouTuber's arrest

Before being freed on bail on Saturday, Gaurav Taneja was taken to the Noida Sector 49 police station for questioning and held there for a few hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Gaurav Taneja/YouTube

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has uploaded a video detailing the events leading up to his arrest.

Check out the video here:

On Saturday, Ritu had planned a birthday party for him by booking a coach in Noida metro. A scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation allows anyone to avail of this, but with a maximum limit of 200 guests. However, many more people reached the spot due to Gaurav and Ritu’s Instagram posts.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, Noida Police described it as a ‘stampede-like situation’.

In their joint statement to HT, Gaurav and Ritu have said “permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels.”

The statement also states, “It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” it reads, adding that the “exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans”.

In addition, the couple added that they “are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us”. Talking about the fans coming to the metro station, they said, “The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family."

Before being freed on bail on Saturday, Gaurav was taken to the Noida Sector 49 police station for questioning and held there for a few hours.

 

