Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast shares hilarious tweet about his arrest, pens ‘thappad se dar…’

Gaurav Taneja/Instagram

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, was detained on Saturday when a large group of his admirers gathered to celebrate his birthday at a metro station. He has since re-shared amusing memes about his detention on social media and has even tweeted about it.

He wrote, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab…Biwi ki surprise planning se lagta hai..#birthday.”



Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab…

Biwi ki surprise planning se lagta hai..#birthday — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 11, 2022

Gaurav also posted a family photo celebrating his birthday. Sharing the picture, he teased his wife Ritu Rathee with the caption, “Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday. LITERALLY.”

On Saturday, Ritu had planned a birthday party for him by booking a coach in the Noida metro. A scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation allows anyone to avail of this, but with a maximum limit of 200 guests. However, many more people reached the spot due to Gaurav and Ritu’s Instagram posts.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, Noida Police described it as a ‘stampede-like situation’.

In their joint statement to HT, Gaurav and Ritu have said “permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels.”

The statement also states, “It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” it reads, adding that the “exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans”.

In addition, the couple added that they “are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us”. Talking about the fans coming to the metro station, they said, “The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family."