Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast recalls a policewoman's selfie request after his arrest

Former pilot Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast got into a major controversy after Noida police arrested him for conducting his surprise birthday party without securing permission. The content creator shared his view about the whole incident, and stated it was 'extremely traumatic.' Now, in a new interview, Taneja recalled his experience and stated that he was completely clueless about the arrest.

While speaking to Times Of India, Gaurav added, "It was my 36th birthday, and I was at the police station, clueless about the offence I committed. I remember that day so clearly. There was a slow whirring fan at the police station; a police officer was sitting in front of me, reading a newspaper. On the other side, there was a prisoner constantly looking at me. I was sitting in their CCTV room, thinking about my wife, daughters and all the fans who had come for us." Gaurav further added a beserk request he recieved by a police official, "A few minutes later, a policewoman came and said, ‘Sir, selfie click kar lo? Mere bachche aap ke fan hain, unko aap se baat bhi karni hai’. I said, ‘Madam meri FIR ho gayi hai, thoda ruk jao please', Gaurav stated.

Gaurav was booked under the Indian Penal Court, (IPC sections 188 and 341), and later he was granted bail. Taneja even asserted that after knowing about his arrest, his parents got worried, but he consoled and calm down his father. Gaurav has learnt his lesson the hard way, but he also has a comical take on it. “You know I am the first in the family to ever get arrested. My grandfather or my father have never been arrested or even detained by the Police. So I joked ki khandan ka nam roshan kar diya maine arrest hoke."

Hours after his arrest, his picture with police officials went viral on social media. Gaurav revealed that he had requested authorities not to post it on social media, but they ignored his plea, "Police told me the pictures are for the process, and I agreed to comply. But after they took the profile, they took me outside where they clicked photos with me and three officers. Taneja continued, "I requested them to not put them on social media, but within five minutes of telling them this, the photos were on social media.” At last, the YouTuber summed up his experience by saying, "After this incident, one thing I know for sure is that I have become a stronger person, mentally."

