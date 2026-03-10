1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted
What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war
Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'
IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending
Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic
Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'
Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means
Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'
What is ESMA? Why did India invoke act amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?
ENTERTAINMENT
Gaurav Khanna, known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, says his return to the show depends on an interesting storyline. While he has no current plans, he is open to coming back if the character gets a strong role.
Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently shared his thoughts about possibly returning to the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news about his comeback after he participated and won Bigg Boss 19. In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Gaurav answered questions from fans and spoke openly about his career and the show.
Gaurav explained that his return to Anupamaa depends on multiple factors which he cannot fully control. He stated that the showmakers, together with producer Rajan Shahi and Star Plus channel executives, will decide the show's fate. He expressed his desire to return only when the writers develop a captivating and substantial storyline for his character. 'The decision lies with our producer and the narrative of the show. I want to come back to the show because I find the new storyline exciting. Currently, he has no existing plans, but he believes nothing should be ruled out.'
Gaurav explained his life transformation after winning Bigg Boss 19. Fans now recognise him by his real name, which they use to identify him instead of his television character roles. The late-night fans who visit him to demonstrate their support make him feel grateful for their affection.
Also read: In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
Gaurav Khanna has not confirmed any return, yet he will consider returning for a new project if Anuj Kapadia receives an important role and the story becomes interesting. The audience who watch Anupamaa still believe that the cherished character will come back to the series at some point, which keeps their enthusiasm and connection to the show active.