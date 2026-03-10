Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'

Gaurav Khanna, known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, says his return to the show depends on an interesting storyline. While he has no current plans, he is open to coming back if the character gets a strong role.

Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently shared his thoughts about possibly returning to the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news about his comeback after he participated and won Bigg Boss 19. In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Gaurav answered questions from fans and spoke openly about his career and the show.

Return depends on the story:

Gaurav explained that his return to Anupamaa depends on multiple factors which he cannot fully control. He stated that the showmakers, together with producer Rajan Shahi and Star Plus channel executives, will decide the show's fate. He expressed his desire to return only when the writers develop a captivating and substantial storyline for his character. 'The decision lies with our producer and the narrative of the show. I want to come back to the show because I find the new storyline exciting. Currently, he has no existing plans, but he believes nothing should be ruled out.'

Life after Bigg Boss 19:

Gaurav explained his life transformation after winning Bigg Boss 19. Fans now recognise him by his real name, which they use to identify him instead of his television character roles. The late-night fans who visit him to demonstrate their support make him feel grateful for their affection.

Fans hope for a comeback:

Gaurav Khanna has not confirmed any return, yet he will consider returning for a new project if Anuj Kapadia receives an important role and the story becomes interesting. The audience who watch Anupamaa still believe that the cherished character will come back to the series at some point, which keeps their enthusiasm and connection to the show active.