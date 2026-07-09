Gaurav Khanna meets Akanksha Chamola in Lock Upp 2 after divorce revelation, tells her 'band baja diya tune' - Watch

Gaurav Khanna and Akanskha Chamola's reunion is now the most-awaited moment in Lock Upp 2. In the Netflix India's reality series, Chamola has made two shocking revelations, first that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce, and second, that she is bisexual.

After Akanksha Chamola made shocking revelation that she and her husband Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce in the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the Bigg Boss 19 winner will be seen inside Netflix India's reality series in its second week. As confirmed by the latest promo, Gaurav will enter the much-talked about OTT show as a special visitor to meet Akanksha for the first time after their divorce revelation.

In the new promo for the next episode, host Farah Khan was see telling the Lock Upp 2 contestants, "Visiting hours have begun. Today, our first visitor is coming to meet everyone." The Anupamaa actor is then seen reciting a poem as part of his blockbuster entry. As soon as he enters the jail, Gaurav walks straight to Akanksha and says to her, "Band baja di tune", after which Chamola is seen getting emotional. The promo has ensured that Gaurav and Akanskha's reunion is now the most-awaited moment in Lock Upp 2.

What Akanksha Chamola said about her divorce with Gaurav Khanna?

In the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha had shared that she and Gaurav are getting a divorce after they have been living separately for the past year. She revealed, "Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don't know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year." Akanksha added that despite the separation, there is no bitterness between them. She stated that with time, they both realized that they wanted different things from life. "There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she had said.

Akanksha Chamola reveals she is bisexual

Later in the show, Akanksha made another shocking revelation that she is bisexual, and even had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav. Fellow contestant, Shreya Kalra, had overheard Akanksha's secret backstage during the show, and later told it to Sufi Motiwala. Opening about it, Akansha said, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahe hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bahot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate)."

Lock Upp 2 inmates

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming now on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday, at 8 pm. Apart from Akanksha, Shreya, and Sufi, other 12 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Varun Yadav, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Riyaz Aly. Shresta Iyer has been the only contestant to get evicted from show.

READ | Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual, had relationships with females before marriage to Gaurav Khanna