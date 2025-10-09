Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Ismail Darbar recently opened up about his daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan, saying that she is a wonderful mother to his grandchild, but implied that he is not in favour of her continuing to work after marriage and motherhood.

In a rather surprising revelation, Ismail Darbar unapologetically stated that he doesn't watch his daughter-in-law, Gauahar's, work to avoid an angry confrontation. The music composer and singer expressed his strong opinion on her continuing her work after marriage, while calling himself from a 'backward family'.



Ismail Darbar on Gauahar Khan working after marriage and motherhood



In a recent interview with Vicky Lalwani, Ismail Darbar opened up about his daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan, saying that she is a wonderful mother to his grandchild, but implied that he is not in favour of her continuing to work after marriage and motherhood. Citing the example of his second wife, Ayesha, he said that she gave up a promising career to raise a family with him. He said that he has no right to tell Gauahar what to do, but that his son, her husband Zaid Darbar, can.



"All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this." He continued, "However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesh did was stop working for her child's sake. She was making Rs 5 lakh a month through shows at the time and was also getting acting offers. But she never said that she wanted to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn't offer to earn for us," Ismail said.



Ismail Darbar reasons why he doesn't watch Gauahar Khan's work



Further, Ismail shared why he doesn't watch her work, stating that he comes from an old-fashioned family where people would turn away if there was anything even remotely sensuous on screen. "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene came in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right belongs only to Zaid. So, I don't indulge in activities that might bother me. I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them," Ismail added.



Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in 2020. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, in 2023. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second son.