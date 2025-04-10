Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced that they are expecting their second child, two years after the birth of their son, Zehaan.

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, shared the happy news in an adorable way. Fans and celebs have filled the comments with love and best wishes.

Gauahar and Zaid shared a cute reel on social media to announce the news. In the video, they danced together and later posed as Gauahar showed her baby bump. They asked their fans to send good wishes as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

While sharing the video, she wrote, "Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2”.

As soon as Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared the news of their second pregnancy, fans filled the comment section with love and blessings. Many got emotional and called them “couple goals,” while others wrote messages like “Can’t wait to meet baby no. 2!” along with heart emojis.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023.