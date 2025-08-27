Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will see television stars like Kapil Sharma, Smriti Irani, Bharti Singh, and Arjun Bijlani welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes. With eco-friendly idols, family rituals, and festive devotion, their celebrations inspire fans every year.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year
    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India and television celebs are no exception. Every year several TV celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. They share festive glimpses with their fans. Take a look at these popular faces of the television industry who celebrate Bappa’s arrival each year.

    Bharti Singh

    Untitled-design
     

    Comedian Bharti Singh celebrates in her unique way by bringing home an eco-friendly Ganpati idol. Along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she honors traditions while promoting sustainability.

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

    Untitled-design-1
     

    The couple has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their families, performing puja rituals and sharing glimpses of the celebration with fans.

    Smriti Irani

    Untitled-design-2
     

    Known as the original Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and now a politician, Smriti Irani never misses welcoming Ganpati Bappa into her home each year.

    Kapil Sharma

    Untitled-design-3

    The comedy king Kapil Sharma regularly shares festive moments on social media. His pictures and videos of Ganpati puja often delight fans.

    Arjun Bijlani

    Untitled-design-4

    Actor Arjun Bijlani is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. Every year, he welcomes Bappa with immense love and devotion alongside his family.

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

    Untitled-design-5

    The television couple, known for Ramayana, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year with their daughters, making the Bappa’s festival even more special.

    Other TV stars

    Apart from these names, several other TV personalities like Karan Wahi, Sharad Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Tina Datta, Sargun Mehta, and Rithvik Dhanjani also welcome Ganpati Bappa annually, showcasing the festival’s deep cultural importance.

