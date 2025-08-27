Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus: India release timeline, features and price leaks ahead of launch
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened
Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...
Bigg Boss 19: Meet Tanya Mittal, who claims her bodyguards saved policemen, 100 people at Mahakumbh, calls herself 'boss', spiritual content creator
New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day
Palghar Building Collapse: Toddler among 2 killed, NDRF teams rescue 11, search underway for more trapped victims
ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will see television stars like Kapil Sharma, Smriti Irani, Bharti Singh, and Arjun Bijlani welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes. With eco-friendly idols, family rituals, and festive devotion, their celebrations inspire fans every year.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India and television celebs are no exception. Every year several TV celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. They share festive glimpses with their fans. Take a look at these popular faces of the television industry who celebrate Bappa’s arrival each year.
Comedian Bharti Singh celebrates in her unique way by bringing home an eco-friendly Ganpati idol. Along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she honors traditions while promoting sustainability.
The couple has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their families, performing puja rituals and sharing glimpses of the celebration with fans.
Known as the original Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and now a politician, Smriti Irani never misses welcoming Ganpati Bappa into her home each year.
The comedy king Kapil Sharma regularly shares festive moments on social media. His pictures and videos of Ganpati puja often delight fans.
Actor Arjun Bijlani is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. Every year, he welcomes Bappa with immense love and devotion alongside his family.
The television couple, known for Ramayana, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year with their daughters, making the Bappa’s festival even more special.
Apart from these names, several other TV personalities like Karan Wahi, Sharad Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Tina Datta, Sargun Mehta, and Rithvik Dhanjani also welcome Ganpati Bappa annually, showcasing the festival’s deep cultural importance.