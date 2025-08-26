Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Pandals Bollywood celebs never miss

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...

Exclusive: Swara Bhasker, Fawad Ahmad on Pati Patni aur Panga, next reality show in politician's wishlist: 'Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi'

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

Weather today: MET issues advisory for continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp rise in water levels

ICSI CS December 2025 registration begin today at icsi.edu, check exam dates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Pandals Bollywood celebs never miss

Every Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood stars step out to seek blessings at Mumbai’s most iconic pandals. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, these festive hotspots attract a mix of devotees and celebrities alike. Here are five pandals that remain must-visit spots for the film fraternity every year.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Pandals Bollywood celebs never miss
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lalbaugcha Raja

Known as the most famous Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts lakhs of devotees, including Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan are often seen seeking blessings here.

Andhericha Raja (Azad Nagar, Andheri West)

Popularly called the 'Navsacha Ganpati,' this pandal is known for fulfilling wishes. Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif have been regular visitors during the festive season.

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati (King’s Circle/Matunga)

Famous for being the richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, the GSB Seva Mandal is adorned with gold and silver decorations. Bollywood celebs including Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan often make a visit here every year.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (Chinchpokli)

With a history of over 100 years, this pandal holds deep cultural and devotional significance. Bollywood stars like Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and Govinda are often spotted offering prayers here.

Khetwadicha Raja (Khetwadi, Girgaum)

Famous for its artistic and innovative idol designs, Khetwadicha Raja is a favourite among devotees and celebrities alike. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan have been regular visitors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...
Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become
US-China: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff, says 'if they don’t give us...'
US-China trade war: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff
'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too
Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE stars have hosted the show too
Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE