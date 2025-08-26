Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Pandals Bollywood celebs never miss

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025
ENTERTAINMENT
Every Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood stars step out to seek blessings at Mumbai’s most iconic pandals. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, these festive hotspots attract a mix of devotees and celebrities alike. Here are five pandals that remain must-visit spots for the film fraternity every year.
Known as the most famous Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts lakhs of devotees, including Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan are often seen seeking blessings here.
Popularly called the 'Navsacha Ganpati,' this pandal is known for fulfilling wishes. Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif have been regular visitors during the festive season.
Famous for being the richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, the GSB Seva Mandal is adorned with gold and silver decorations. Bollywood celebs including Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan often make a visit here every year.
With a history of over 100 years, this pandal holds deep cultural and devotional significance. Bollywood stars like Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and Govinda are often spotted offering prayers here.
Famous for its artistic and innovative idol designs, Khetwadicha Raja is a favourite among devotees and celebrities alike. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan have been regular visitors.