Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Mumbai’s festive spirit came alive as Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began with grandeur and devotion. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol, welcomed thousands of devotees on the first day, including several Bollywood celebrities who arrived to seek blessings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, ahead of her film Param Sundari, opted for a vibrant traditional outfit, turning heads with her simple yet graceful appearance. The actress took part in the darshan, reflecting her devotion on this auspicious day.

Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, made his way to the pandal, dressed in a crisp kurta. The actor, who is known for balancing his busy schedule, made sure to begin Ganesh Chaturthi with blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha chose a bright festive outfit as she bowed her head before the idol. Her visit added to the long list of celebrities who continue the tradition of beginning the festival with darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Avneet Kaur

Television actress Avneet Kaur joined the celebrations in a chic ethnic attire. She was spotted offering prayers and later interacting with fans who eagerly awaited a glimpse of their favourite celeb.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked elegant in a traditional green salwar suit as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja. She folded her hands in prayer and shared her festive wishes with fans gathered around the pandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s eternal allure

Every year, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees, and Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 was no different. Known as the “Navsacha Ganpati” (the wish-fulfilling Ganesha), the idol stands tall as a symbol of faith, drawing not just common devotees but also India’s biggest stars.

As the festival continues, more celebrities are expected to visit the pandal, keeping Mumbai’s festive buzz alive.

