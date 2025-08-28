Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began with grandeur at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, where stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Avneet Kaur, Sidharth Malhotra, and Nushrratt Bharuccha were spotted seeking blessings on the festival’s first day.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game
Mumbai’s festive spirit came alive as Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began with grandeur and devotion. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol, welcomed thousands of devotees on the first day, including several Bollywood celebrities who arrived to seek blessings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T155248-064

Janhvi Kapoor, ahead of her film Param Sundari, opted for a vibrant traditional outfit, turning heads with her simple yet graceful appearance. The actress took part in the darshan, reflecting her devotion on this auspicious day.

Sidharth Malhotra

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T155351-494

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, made his way to the pandal, dressed in a crisp kurta. The actor, who is known for balancing his busy schedule, made sure to begin Ganesh Chaturthi with blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T155815-114

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha chose a bright festive outfit as she bowed her head before the idol. Her visit added to the long list of celebrities who continue the tradition of beginning the festival with darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Avneet Kaur

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T155644-517

Television actress Avneet Kaur joined the celebrations in a chic ethnic attire. She was spotted offering prayers and later interacting with fans who eagerly awaited a glimpse of their favourite celeb.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Untitled-design-2025-08-28-T155458-637

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked elegant in a traditional green salwar suit as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja. She folded her hands in prayer and shared her festive wishes with fans gathered around the pandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s eternal allure

Every year, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees, and Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 was no different. Known as the “Navsacha Ganpati” (the wish-fulfilling Ganesha), the idol stands tall as a symbol of faith, drawing not just common devotees but also India’s biggest stars.

As the festival continues, more celebrities are expected to visit the pandal, keeping Mumbai’s festive buzz alive.

ALSO READ: Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
