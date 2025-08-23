Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Bollywood movies that beautifully showcase Ganeshotsav. From Agneepath’s ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ to Vaastav, Bajirao Mastani, and more, relive the festive magic on screen.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and heartfelt festivals in India, celebrated with grandeur, music, and devotion. Over the years, Bollywood has beautifully captured the spirit of Ganeshotsav on screen, blending culture, emotions, and cinematic flair. From soulful aartis to high-energy celebrations, here are some films that showcased memorable Ganesh Chaturthi moments.

Agneepath

Untitled-design-28

The powerful “Deva Shree Ganesha” sequence in Agneepath remains one of the most iconic Ganeshotsav depictions in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan’s performance, combined with the grandeur of the festival, created a visually stunning and emotionally charged moment.

Vaastav

Untitled-design-29

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Vaastav showcased the emotional side of Ganeshotsav with its intense immersion scene. It symbolised not only the festival’s spiritual essence but also a turning point in the narrative, making it unforgettable.

Don

Untitled-design-30

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don featured a thrilling chase sequence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The backdrop of vibrant festivities added layers of drama and visual spectacle to the action-packed film.

Bajirao Mastani

Untitled-design-31

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani presented Ganeshotsav in his signature opulent style. The scenes combined devotion, dance, and drama, adding to the grandeur of the historical narrative.

Baal Ganesha

Untitled-design-32

This animated film brought the legend of Lord Ganesha alive for children. With colourful visuals and devotional storytelling, it remains a family favourite during the festival.

Bollywood’s portrayal of Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about the rituals but also about the emotions and energy that the festival brings. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, revisiting these films can be a joyful way to celebrate devotion and cinematic magic together.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; sh
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals an
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage...
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE