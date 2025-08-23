Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Bollywood movies that beautifully showcase Ganeshotsav. From Agneepath’s ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ to Vaastav, Bajirao Mastani, and more, relive the festive magic on screen.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and heartfelt festivals in India, celebrated with grandeur, music, and devotion. Over the years, Bollywood has beautifully captured the spirit of Ganeshotsav on screen, blending culture, emotions, and cinematic flair. From soulful aartis to high-energy celebrations, here are some films that showcased memorable Ganesh Chaturthi moments.

Agneepath

The powerful “Deva Shree Ganesha” sequence in Agneepath remains one of the most iconic Ganeshotsav depictions in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan’s performance, combined with the grandeur of the festival, created a visually stunning and emotionally charged moment.

Vaastav

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Vaastav showcased the emotional side of Ganeshotsav with its intense immersion scene. It symbolised not only the festival’s spiritual essence but also a turning point in the narrative, making it unforgettable.

Don

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don featured a thrilling chase sequence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The backdrop of vibrant festivities added layers of drama and visual spectacle to the action-packed film.

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani presented Ganeshotsav in his signature opulent style. The scenes combined devotion, dance, and drama, adding to the grandeur of the historical narrative.

Baal Ganesha

This animated film brought the legend of Lord Ganesha alive for children. With colourful visuals and devotional storytelling, it remains a family favourite during the festival.

Bollywood’s portrayal of Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about the rituals but also about the emotions and energy that the festival brings. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, revisiting these films can be a joyful way to celebrate devotion and cinematic magic together.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies