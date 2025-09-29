Game of Thrones Prequels to The Big Bang Theory: 7 exciting series releasing in 2026

In 2026, there are seven exciting series across fantasy, comedy, and sci-fi, making it one of television’s most anticipated years.

The year 2026 will be considered a golden year for television lovers. From fantasy to superheroes and sci-fi, some of the biggest shows and spinoffs are set to premiere. Whether you’re a Game of Thrones fan, a Marvel follower, or someone who still loves the quirky charm of The Big Bang Theory, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at seven highly anticipated shows set to release in 2026.

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Fans of the fantasy universe are in for a treat. Based on The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, this prequel to Game of Thrones premieres in January 2026 on HBO Max. The show promises medieval battles, political drama, and the kind of storytelling that made Game of Thrones a global hit.

2. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

CBS brings back The Big Bang Theory in a brand-new spinoff centred on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom. The plot takes a wild turn as Stuart accidentally breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, triggering a multiverse Armageddon. Now, it’s up to Stuart to restore reality.

3. Neagley

This Amazon Prime Video show features a woman who investigates the mysterious death of an old friend. The series is a mix of action, mystery, and suspense while exploring backstory in greater detail.

4. House of the Dragon Season 3

The third season of House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones prequel, is expected to be released in June 2026. The show will dive deeper into the brutal civil war between the Targaryens, as Team Black and Team Green clash for the Iron Throne.

5. Vought Rising

This show dives into the origins of Soldier Boy, Stormfront, and Homelander’s father. The series is currently filming in New York and will explore how Vought shaped superheroes into the twisted figures we know today.

6. Vision Quest

Marvel fans can rejoice with Vision Quest, a spinoff of WandaVision. The show will be a mix of emotional depth, action, and Marvel’s signature storytelling. Vision Quest is one of the most eagerly awaited series of the year.

7. The War Between the Land and the Sea

The five-part series will focus on the Sea Devils, an ancient species rising from the ocean to wage war against humanity. With UNIT stepping in to prevent global destruction, fans can expect thrilling action, emotional storytelling, and high-stakes sci-fi drama.