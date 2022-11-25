Game of Thrones actor Wilko Johnson passes away at 75

Photo credit: Twitter

Wilko Johnson, a Game of Thrones actor and guitarist for the British blues-rock group Dr. Feelgood, has passed away. He was 75. The musician passed away on Monday night at his home in southeast England, according to a statement his family shared on social media.

"This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko's family and the band, with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died," the social media post read.

The post further read, "He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday evening, 21st November 2022. He was 75. Thank you for respecting Wilko's family's privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko's incredible life. RIP Wilko Johnson."

In case you weren't aware, Johnson portrayed Ser IIyn Payne in Game of Thrones.

In 2012, the musician-actor received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Instead of opting for chemotherapy, he made the decision to embark on one final tour and record his farewell album, Going Back Home. Following surgery to remove a 3-kg (6.6-pound) tumour, Johnson declared himself cancer-free in 2014.

