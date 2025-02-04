Helmed by Shankar, the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer will start streaming on Prime Video India from February 7.

Headlined by Ram Charan in a double role, Game Changer was released in the cinemas worldwide on January 10. The political action thriller marked the Telugu directorial debut of Shankar, who has previously helmed Tamil blockbusters such as Enthiran, 2.0, Indian, Anniyan, Shivaji: The Boss, and Nanban among others.

Apart from Ram Charan, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikant, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. With a month of its theatrical release, the film will start streaming on Prime Video from February 7 in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil and Kannada languages.

The film's official plotline reads, "Game Changer follows Ram Nandan, a principled IAS officer from Visakhapatnam who takes on the herculean task of uprooting the deep-seated corruption within the political system. But his efforts pit him against the formidable Bobbili Mopidevi, a ruthless and power-hungry politician determined to become the Chief Minister by any means necessary. As Ram delves deeper into the web of corruption, he uncovers the vast and sinister nexus of those who will stop at nothing to protect it."

"With constant threats and danger at every turn, Ram remains undeterred in his mission to expose the rot and ensure justice prevails. Packed with high-stakes action, gripping drama, and a fierce battle between power and principle, the film explores one man’s unshakable will to rewrite the rules", it further added.

Made on a reported massive budget of Rs 450 crore, Game Changer earned Rs 130 crore in India and grossed Rs 185 crore worldwide. Thus, the Ram Charan and Shankar's political action thriller has turned out be a commercial failure and is now listed among the biggest flops in Telugu cinema.