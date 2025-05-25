ENTERTAINMENT
Telugu political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was expected to bring director Shankar back into the box office race. However, the film failed to meet the expectations of fans, and it tanked.
Ram Charan's first release of 2025, S.Shankar's Game Changer, was expected to justify its title by ending the dull phases of the director and actor. The film was among the most anticipated, and it was released with a huge fanfare on January 10. However, the movie received mixed-to-negative reviews and an unfavourable response from the masses. The film ended up being a box office disappointment.
Months after the release, its editor Shameer Muhammed has opened up about working on the project, summing it up as a 'horrible experience'. While speaking to Kaumudy Movies, Shameer said, "Working with Shankar sir was a horrible experience. He would fix one date for editing, but he would turn up only after ten days. The same pattern continued for several days, and I ended up staying in Chennai for 300–350 days."
Shameer left the project midway because he got stuck beyond the committed schedule, which ultimately led to losing other projects. Shameer explained, "I had to pass on two or three film offers because of the pending work on Game Changer and Shankar’s archaic working timeline." After Shameer left, Ruben came on board to complete the editing.
Game Changer editor recalls 'horrible experience' with Shankar, claims he lost film offers due to Ram Charan's film: 'I stayed in Chennai for 300-350 days'
