'Fuller Hearts': Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming glimpses of sister Anshula’s mehendi-chooda ceremonies | Unseen pics

Arjun Kapoor shared emotional photos from sister Anshula’s mehendi and chooda ceremonies ahead of her July 6 wedding to Rohan Thakkar, attended by family and stars like Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor posted a collection of unseen pictures on Instagram from his sister Anshula’s mehendi and chooda ceremonies. In the photos, the family looks full of joy. Arjun wrote a touching note for his sister, saying, 'A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts.'

Family and Bollywood stars celebrate together

The pre-wedding celebrations brought together the Kapoor family and close friends. Anshula is seen in one heartbreaking photo hugging Arjun tightly. In a hilarious scene, Arjun feigned to cry while his sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, assisted Anshula in putting on her customary bridal bangles (chooda) and hanging ornaments.



Famous Bollywood actors such as Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also attended the celebrations to wish the couple well. Janhvi and Khushi shocked Anshula by organizing the whole mehendi party. The groom, Rohan, made an amusing surprise appearance by dancing to the tune Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna while traditional drums played.

How the couple met

Anshula thanked her sisters for making the day extra special. Anshula and Rohan Thakkar, a scriptwriter, met on a dating app in 2022. They announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2023 and were engaged later that year in October.

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Their wedding festivities began with a prayer ritual (Mata Ki Chowki) on June 21, leading up to their formal wedding date on July 6, which was previously confirmed by Anshula's father, Boney Kapoor. Fans praised the photographs, describing Arjun as a nice brother and wishing the pair a happy future.