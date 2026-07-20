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FTII students back Sonam Wangchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi: 'Our entrance exam was also leaked'

The FTII Students' Association (FSA) said in a statement, "The FTII entrance test paper was leaked, but there has been no accountability on the same. We strongly stand against the atrocities carried out by the Delhi Police on peaceful protesters."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

FTII students back Sonam Wangchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi: 'Our entrance exam was also leaked'
CJP Chalo Sansad march
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The students' association of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Monday said it has extended solidarity to Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk in their protests over alleged irregularities in the education sector and exam paper leaks. It held a protest on the FTII campus here this morning in support of the 'Chalo Sansad' march of CJP. 

In the light of the ongoing protests that are being held nationwide demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the students of FTII stand with the cause, the FTII Students' Association (FSA) said in a statement. Just in the last couple of months, the FTII entrance test paper was leaked, but there has been no accountability on the same, it said. A representative of FSA said paper leaks were not limited to a few places but had become a nationwide issue. 

"The Students' Association of FTII stands in complete solidarity with their struggle. The issue of paper leaks has spread across the country. Even the FTII entrance examination paper was leaked a few days ago. The examination has been conducted again," the student claimed. "If educational institutions are not doing their job, then nothing can happen for the country. Students from across the nation are coming together, and the Students' Association stands in solidarity. We are continuing our fight," he added.

Another FSA member said government should hold dialogue with the students, but is instead using force against them to break the protests. "The Film and Television Institute of India Students' Association strongly stands against the atrocities carried out by the Delhi Police on peaceful protesters. We condemn the lack of spine the Central government has shown by not even engaging with the students who demand for a fair examination process," the statement said.

READ | CJP raises three demands during meeting with JP Nadda amid Parliament march

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