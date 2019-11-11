Trending#

Maharashtra

Ayodhya

Ayodhya Verdict

Kartarpur

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment


'Frozen 2': Mahesh Babu's baby Sitara gives voice to Elsa in Telugu

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has turned Elsa's voice for Telugu dubbed version of Frozen 2


'Frozen 2': Mahesh Babu's baby Sitara gives voice to Elsa in Telugu

, Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 07:03 PM IST

Ahead of Frozen 2 release, there is a huge announcement for all Tollywood fans. Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has taken the first step on to becoming a known Tollywood personality. She has entered the industry in the most unique way possible.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has been announced as the voice for renowned mystical character Elsa from the fictional film Frozen 2. The English movie is being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"#BreakingNews: Mahesh Babu and Namrata's 7-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to do voice over for young Elsa in the dubbed #Telugu version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu," wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh while making the announcement.

See it here:

Prior to Sitara's name being announced, another star kid had made his voiceover debut early this year. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan had turned the voice for Simmba in The Lion King. SRK himself had voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version of the film.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox