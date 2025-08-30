Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Zoya Akhtar to Hansal Mehta: 12 filmmakers who are redefining Hindi cinema with powerful, rooted and fearless storytelling

From Zoya Akhtar to Raj & DK, 12 filmmakers are transforming Hindi cinema with bold, realistic, and original storytelling. Their films and web series reflect India’s culture and complexities, giving Bollywood a new identity at home and abroad.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

From Zoya Akhtar to Hansal Mehta: 12 filmmakers who are redefining Hindi cinema with powerful, rooted and fearless storytelling
From Zoya Akhtar to Hansal Mehta: 12 filmmakers who are redefining Hindi cinema with powerful, rooted and fearless storytelling
Hindi cinema has entered a new phase where originality and cultural depth are taking center stage. A new generation of directors is reshaping the industry with films rooted in realism, philosophy, and social truth. Here are the filmmakers changing the way we see Indian cinema.

 

Zoya Akhtar and Abhishek Chaubey

Untitled-design-10

Zoya Akhtar, with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy, creates layered stories about friendship, family, and identity. Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab, Ishqiya) dives deep into India’s heartlands, mixing dark humor with grounded realism.

 

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane

Untitled-design-14

Anurag Kashyap redefined modern Indian cinema with raw stories like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev.D. His influence nurtured an entire generation of filmmakers. Vikramaditya Motwane, through Udaan, Trapped, and Lootera, continues to balance emotional depth with genre experimentation.

 

Sejal Shah & Bhavesh Mandalia

Untitled-design-13

Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia back unconventional projects like Serious Men, Asur 2, and Decoupled. Their work highlights layered narratives and unique perspectives, making them strong voices in the age of streaming content.

Dibakar Banerjee and Shoojit Sircar

Untitled-design-12

Dibakar Banerjee has challenged norms with films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Love Sex Aur Dhoka, blending humor and social critique. Shoojit Sircar (Piku, Sardar Udham) mixes sensitivity with originality, crafting stories that connect deeply with Indian audiences.

Anand Gandhi and Vishal Bhardwaj

Untitled-design-11

Anand Gandhi, with Tumbbad and the transmedia project Maya, explores philosophy and future storytelling. Vishal Bhardwaj, meanwhile, has mastered Shakespeare adaptations with Omkara and Haider, combining haunting visuals with unforgettable music.

Neeraj Ghaywan and Hansal Mehta

Untitled-design-15

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan and Made in Heaven bring caste and identity issues to the fore with sensitivity. Hansal Mehta, through Shahid, Aligarh, and Scam 1992, gives a voice to marginalized stories and reshapes streaming content.

Raj & DK

Untitled-design-16

Known for The Family Man and Farzi, Raj & DK have mastered the art of mixing action, humor, and social commentary. Their work has set new benchmarks for Indian OTT entertainment.

