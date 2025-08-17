'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Park Min-young has captivated audiences with her versatility and charm in hit K-dramas. From romantic comedies like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Her Private Life to thrillers like Healer and revenge like Marry My Husband, her best dramas are must-watches for every K-drama fan.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Park Min-young is one of the most beloved actresses in the Korean drama industry. Known for her charm, versatility, and natural chemistry with co-stars, she has delivered several hit dramas across genres like romance, comedy, and office dramas. If you’re new to her work or simply want to revisit her best roles, here are six of her most memorable K-dramas you must watch.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018)

Untitled-design-31

This rom-com skyrocketed Park Min-young’s popularity worldwide. She plays Kim Mi-so, a capable secretary planning to resign after nine years, only to spark an unexpected romance with her narcissistic boss, played by Park Seo-joon. Their on-screen chemistry made this drama an instant classic.

Healer (2014-2015)

Untitled-design-32

One of her most iconic roles, Park Min-young stars as a determined journalist who gets entangled in a thrilling conspiracy alongside Ji Chang-wook’s mysterious “night courier.” This mix of action, romance, and suspense keeps viewers hooked.

Her Private Life (2019)

Untitled-design-33

In this fun and lighthearted drama, Park Min-young portrays Sung Deok-mi, a professional art curator who secretly runs a fan site dedicated to her favourite idol. The series beautifully blends comedy and romance, especially as her double life clashes with her boss, played by Kim Jae-wook.

Forecasting Love and Weather (2022)

Untitled-design-34

Park Min-young takes on a refreshing role as a weather forecaster navigating love and workplace challenges. This drama highlights her maturity as an actress and portrays relationships in a realistic, heartfelt way.

Love in Contract (2022)

Untitled-design-35

Park Min-young plays Choi Sang-eun, a woman who offers “contract marriages” to help people with social and professional appearances. With unexpected romance and emotional growth, the drama allows Park to shine in a quirky yet heartfelt role.

Marry My Husband (2024)

Untitled-design-36

Marry My Husband is the story in which a woman witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband, and is murdered by them. She goes back in time to change her future and seek revenge.

