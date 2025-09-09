Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From W: Two Worlds to Yumi’s Cells: Top 5 K-Dramas Every Anime Fan Needs on Their Watchlist

If you are an anime and K-drama fan, then you will love these 5 K-dramas, from W: Two Worlds to Yumi’s Cells, for their fantasy, romance, and heartfelt storytelling.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

From W: Two Worlds to Yumi’s Cells: Top 5 K-Dramas Every Anime Fan Needs on Their Watchlist
Many K-dramas are adapted from manhwa, or Korean comics, in the same way anime often stems from Japanese manga. These adaptations bring stories to life, winning over fans with both emotional and relatable characters. If you are looking to explore anime like K-dramas, here are five series that blend imaginative storytelling with heartfelt drama. 

W: Two Worlds (2016)

W: Two Worlds, the story follows Oh Yeon-joo, a surgeon from the real world, who is pulled into the world of a webtoon titled W. Where she meets Kang Cheol, the webtoon’s lead character, whom she saves from death. As the two worlds collide, Yeon-joo and Kang Cheol develop a deep bond. 

My First First Love (2019)

My First First Love explores the sweet, awkward, and sometimes messy experiences of falling in love for the first time. The series reboots the 2015 drama My First Time and follows Yun Tae-o (Ji Soo) and his group of friends as they move in together during their college years. 

Weak Hero Class 1 (2022)

Weak Hero Class 1 drama centres on Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a bright but quiet student who becomes the target of bullies due to his studious nature. However, he is not completely alone. He joins forces with two classmates, Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), and Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook). Together, the trio take a stand against the toughest bullies in school. 

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017)

The story follows Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young), a young woman blessed with superhuman strength. Initially embarrassed by her abilities, Bong-soon tries to hide them in hopes of appearing more graceful to her crush. However, her strength becomes crucial when kidnappings occur in her neighbourhood. 

Yumi’s Cells (2021-2022)

The story follows Kim Yumi (Kim Go-eun), an ordinary office worker struggling with love and heartbreak. What sets the series apart is its creative use of 3D-animated 'cells' that represent Yumi’s emotions and inner thoughts. While navigating a new romance, Yumi’s emotional journey is shown through these adorable animated sequences.

ALSO READ: It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Mister, Reply 1988, more: 7 must-watch Korean dramas exploring sibling bonds, struggle

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
