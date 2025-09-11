Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

Let's take a look at some Indian actors who shine in portrayals of real-life figures, have won National Film Awards for their remarkable performances on screen.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 01:58 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cinema has always been at its best when art meets reality. Over the years, several actors have not only taken on the challenging task of portraying real-life figures but also earned the country’s most prestigious honour, the National Film Award, for their unforgettable performances. Here’s a look at actors who immortalised real personalities on screen and took home the coveted trophy.

1. Vikrant Massey – Manoj Kumar Sharma

Untitled-design-6

Vikrant Massey stunned audiences with his authentic portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. His heartfelt performance as a man rising from humble beginnings to crack the UPSC exam earned him a richly deserved National Film Award.

2. Ajay Devgn – Bhagat Singh and Tanaji Malusare

Untitled-design-1

Ajay Devgn delivered one of his career-best performances as revolutionary Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. His intense act won him the National Award for Best Actor. Years later, he added another feather to his cap by winning the same honour for playing Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

3. Kangana Ranaut – Rani Laxmibai

Untitled-design-2

Kangana Ranaut roared on screen as Rani Laxmibai, the fearless warrior queen who became a symbol of resistance against British rule. Interestingly, she won the National Award not just for Manikarnika but also for her role in Panga — making her the only actress to be honoured for two different films in the same year.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

4. Vidya Balan – Silk Smitha

Untitled-design-3

Vidya Balan transformed into the bold and unapologetic Silk Smitha, capturing her complexities in The Dirty Picture. The performance was hailed as a career-defining act and won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

5. Irrfan Khan – Paan Singh Tomar

Untitled-design-4

Irrfan Khan immortalised the life of Paan Singh Tomar, an athlete-turned-dacoit, in the biographical drama. His gripping and unforgettable performance won him the National Award for Best Actor, cementing his legacy as one of India’s finest actors.

ALSO READ: Interview | Irrfan Khan: I’m not even attached to my own name

6. Seema Biswas – Phoolan Devi

Untitled-design-5

Seema Biswas gave a raw and gut-wrenching performance as Phoolan Devi, the infamous dacoit-turned-politician, in Bandit Queen. Her portrayal was both fearless and layered, earning her a National Award for Best Actress.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check p
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Mini
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target me'; blames petroleum lobby for...
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE