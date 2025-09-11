From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

Let's take a look at some Indian actors who shine in portrayals of real-life figures, have won National Film Awards for their remarkable performances on screen.

Indian cinema has always been at its best when art meets reality. Over the years, several actors have not only taken on the challenging task of portraying real-life figures but also earned the country’s most prestigious honour, the National Film Award, for their unforgettable performances. Here’s a look at actors who immortalised real personalities on screen and took home the coveted trophy.

1. Vikrant Massey – Manoj Kumar Sharma

Vikrant Massey stunned audiences with his authentic portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. His heartfelt performance as a man rising from humble beginnings to crack the UPSC exam earned him a richly deserved National Film Award.

2. Ajay Devgn – Bhagat Singh and Tanaji Malusare

Ajay Devgn delivered one of his career-best performances as revolutionary Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. His intense act won him the National Award for Best Actor. Years later, he added another feather to his cap by winning the same honour for playing Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

3. Kangana Ranaut – Rani Laxmibai

Kangana Ranaut roared on screen as Rani Laxmibai, the fearless warrior queen who became a symbol of resistance against British rule. Interestingly, she won the National Award not just for Manikarnika but also for her role in Panga — making her the only actress to be honoured for two different films in the same year.

4. Vidya Balan – Silk Smitha

Vidya Balan transformed into the bold and unapologetic Silk Smitha, capturing her complexities in The Dirty Picture. The performance was hailed as a career-defining act and won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

5. Irrfan Khan – Paan Singh Tomar

Irrfan Khan immortalised the life of Paan Singh Tomar, an athlete-turned-dacoit, in the biographical drama. His gripping and unforgettable performance won him the National Award for Best Actor, cementing his legacy as one of India’s finest actors.

6. Seema Biswas – Phoolan Devi

Seema Biswas gave a raw and gut-wrenching performance as Phoolan Devi, the infamous dacoit-turned-politician, in Bandit Queen. Her portrayal was both fearless and layered, earning her a National Award for Best Actress.