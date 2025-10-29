From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
ENTERTAINMENT
2026 will mark a new beginning for cinema lovers, as you will be able to watch some exciting new director-actor duos redefining it as the blockbuster year.
2026 is already shaping up to be a dream year for movie lovers! Some of the biggest stars and directors are coming together for exciting new projects that promise everything from larger-than-life action and emotional drama to fantasy. With such incredible collaborations lined up, the coming year might just redefine what blockbuster cinema looks like. It’s safe to say 2026 is set to be an unforgettable year for Indian cinema.
After delivering high-octane action in Salaar, Prabhas now joins hands with director Maruthi for The Raja Saab, where he steps into an all-new avatar, charming, quirky, and full of mystery. The film brings together a rare mix of Indian-style horror, fantasy, and comedy, a combination not often seen on the big screen.
The teaser and trailer have already created massive buzz, and audience excitement is at an all-time high to witness the magic this duo has crafted. The world of The Raja Saab promises a rollercoaster of laughter, thrills, and emotion. With Maruthi’s signature entertaining storytelling and Prabhas’s unmatched screen presence, this one is shaping up to be a true crowd-pleaser.
After redefining stardom with the KGF franchise, Yash is stepping into a completely new world with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The project has already created massive buzz from its intriguing title to Yash’s never-before-seen look; every update has sent fans into a frenzy.
Slated to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, Toxic is being touted as one of the most awaited Indian films of the coming year. With Geetu’s sharp storytelling and Yash’s larger-than-life screen presence, this pairing feels fresh and fearless, a dark, stylish reinvention that fans can’t wait to witness on the big screen.
Superstar Thalapathy Vijay teams up with acclaimed filmmaker H. Vinoth for Jana Nayagan, a powerful political drama that’s already generating immense curiosity. The film is said to delve deep into themes of leadership, integrity, and the price of standing up for what’s right, blending emotion with high-stakes tension.
Known for his larger-than-life presence and strong connection with the masses, Vijay is expected to bring both grit and vulnerability to this role. With Vinoth’s reputation for sharp, socially rooted storytelling (Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Valimai), Jana Nayagan promises to be a hard-hitting, thought-provoking drama that could mark one of Vijay’s most impactful performances.
Get ready for a wave of nostalgia and patriotism! Sunny Deol returns to one of his most iconic roles with Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The film is expected to strike a balance between heartfelt emotion and high-octane action, celebrating bravery, sacrifice, and love for the nation. For fans of the original Border, this sequel is nothing short of a cinematic event.
This one already has fans counting the days! When Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand vision meets Vicky Kaushal’s emotional depth, you know it’s going to be special. Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, promises a sweeping tale of love, loss, and longing all told in Bhansali’s signature opulent style. Expect breathtaking visuals, soulful music, and powerhouse performances.
After delivering back-to-back blockbusters, King Khan SRK and Siddharth Anand are reuniting for King, and expectations couldn’t be higher. This action-packed drama will showcase Shah Rukh in a sharp, intense, and edgy avatar, the kind of role that reminds everyone why he’s the undisputed King of Bollywood.