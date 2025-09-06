From Urvashi Rautela to Anushka Sharma: 5 Bollywood beauties from Uttarakhand who made it big in industry

Uttarakhand, the land of natural beauty, has also given Bollywood some of its most glamorous actresses. From Urvashi Rautela and Anushka Sharma to Huma Qureshi, here are five stunning divas with roots in Uttarakhand who have made their mark in Indian cinema.

Uttarakhand, often celebrated as the “Devbhoomi” (Land of the Gods), is not only famous for its serene mountains and spiritual charm but has also given Bollywood some of its most dazzling divas. These actresses have not only made their state proud but also carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of millions with their beauty, talent, and charm. Here’s a look at five glamorous Bollywood divas who hail from Uttarakhand.

Urvashi Rautela

Born in Haridwar, Urvashi Rautela is one of the most recognised faces from Uttarakhand in Bollywood. A former Miss Diva Universe, she is known for her striking beauty and glamorous style. Urvashi has appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4, apart from featuring in popular music videos.

Huma Qureshi

Though born in Delhi, Huma Qureshi’s roots trace back to Uttarakhand. Known for her versatility and natural acting prowess, she has impressed audiences with performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, and Maharani. Huma has redefined beauty standards in Bollywood with her confidence and grace.

Ragini Nandwani

Hailing from Dehradun, Ragini Nandwani started her career in television before stepping into films. She gained fame through Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and later appeared in Bollywood movies like Dehraadun Diary and in several South Indian films, earning admiration for her charming screen presence.

Kainaat Arora

Another diva from Saharanpur (with family roots in Uttarakhand), Kainaat Arora, made her Bollywood debut with Grand Masti. She is known for her bold style and glamorous persona. Kainaat’s journey reflects how Uttarakhand continues to inspire young talent in the industry.

Anushka Sharma

One of the most successful actresses of her generation, Anushka Sharma, also has her roots in the state of Uttarakhand. Born in Ayodhya but brought up in Bangalore, her mother hails from Garhwal. Known for films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, and Sultan, Anushka has built a stellar career as an actress and producer.

These divas are proof that Uttarakhand is not just about mountains and mysticism; it is also a land that nurtures beauty, talent, and ambition. From the glamour queen Urvashi Rautela to the powerhouse performer Anushka Sharma, these actresses have made their mark in Bollywood while carrying the pride of their roots.

