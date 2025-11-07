From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
ENTERTAINMENT
2026 is set to be a blockbuster year for Indian cinema, with massive releases like Toxic, The Raja Saab, and Ramayan, featuring top stars and grand stories.
If you thought 2025 was big for movies, wait till you see what’s coming next! 2026 is packed with massive releases starring some of the biggest names in the industry. From Toxic’s intense action to The Raja Saab’s royal romance and Ramayan’s mythic grandeur, it’s going to be a year of cinematic fireworks, and we’ve rounded up the five films that will define it.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this high-octane action drama features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. It is slated for theatrical release on 19 March 2026.
Helmed by director H. Vinoth, this political action thriller stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, along with a supporting ensemble. The film is scheduled to release on 9 January 2026.
Directed by Maruthi, this Telugu-language romantic horror comedy features stars like Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar. It is scheduled for worldwide release on 9 January 2026.
This epic mythological spectacle is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It features a star cast including Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others. The film is planned for release in November 2026 for Part I.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Spy Universe banner, this film features leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in prominent roles. It is scheduled to release on 17 April 2026.