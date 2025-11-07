FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'

From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026

Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?

Over 300 flights delayed as technical snag triggers chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport - Here's what we know so far

Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics

US tests 'Doomsday' ballistic missile, will it threaten Donald Trump's world peace?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai, Adar Poonawalla..

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026

2026 is set to be a blockbuster year for Indian cinema, with massive releases like Toxic, The Raja Saab, and Ramayan, featuring top stars and grand stories.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    If you thought 2025 was big for movies, wait till you see what’s coming next! 2026 is packed with massive releases starring some of the biggest names in the industry. From Toxic’s intense action to The Raja Saab’s royal romance and Ramayan’s mythic grandeur, it’s going to be a year of cinematic fireworks, and we’ve rounded up the five films that will define it.

    1. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑Ups

    Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this high-octane action drama features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.    It is slated for theatrical release on 19 March 2026.   

    2. Jana Nayagan

    Helmed by director H. Vinoth, this political action thriller stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, along with a supporting ensemble. The film is scheduled to release on 9 January 2026.   

    3. The Raja Saab

    Directed by Maruthi, this Telugu-language romantic horror comedy features stars like Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar.    It is scheduled for worldwide release on 9 January 2026.   

    4. Ramayana: Part I

    This epic mythological spectacle is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It features a star cast including Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others. The film is planned for release in November 2026 for Part I. 

    5. Alpha 

    Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Spy Universe banner, this film features leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in prominent roles.   It is scheduled to release on 17 April 2026.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
    Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
    RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?
    RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai, Adar Poonawalla..
    After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
    After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's
    India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
    India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims...
    From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
    From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
    Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
    From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
    From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
    India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
    India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
    ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
    ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE