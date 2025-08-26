From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé

K-dramas aren’t just about romance; they also highlight powerful mentor-protégé bonds. From Ji Sung and Park Jin Young in The Devil Judge to inspiring medical teams in Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, these six mentor-student duos showcase growth, trust, and unforgettable dynamics.

K-dramas often explore deep human emotions, relationships, and bonds that go beyond romance. One recurring theme that resonates with viewers is the mentor-protégé dynamic, a bond where guidance, trust, and growth form the heart of the story. From law and medicine to crime thrillers, these pairings showcase how mentorship can shape characters and leave a lasting impact on audiences. Here are six unforgettable mentor-protégé duos from K-dramas you should know.

Kang Yo Han and Kim Ga On - The Devil Judge

Ji Sung’s Kang Yo Han and GOT7’s Park Jin Young as Kim Ga On deliver one of the most compelling mentor-protégé relationships. Their dynamic moves from mistrust to loyalty, making the legal thriller both tense and emotionally gripping.

Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young - Tell Me What You Saw

Jang Hyuk plays Oh Hyun Jae, a genius profiler mentoring rookie detective Cha Soo Young (Choi Soo Young). Their mentor-student bond adds emotional weight to this dark crime thriller.

Han Suk Hyun and Chae Ro Woon - Radiant Office

In this workplace drama, Kim Dong Wook as Han Suk Hyun guides Go Ah Sung’s Chae Ro Woon through challenges at work, showing how mentorship can thrive in office politics.

Oh Soo Jae and Gong Chan - Why Her?

Seo Hyun Jin’s Oh Soo Jae mentors Hwang In Yeop’s Gong Chan in this legal drama. Their relationship balances mentorship, personal healing, and emotional connection.

Jang Dong Hwa and Kang Hyun Seung - The King’s Affection

Rowoon’s Kang Hyun Seung becomes both a support and a mentor-like figure to Park Eun Bin’s character, navigating palace intrigue while guiding her decisions with loyalty and care.

From courtroom battles in The Devil Judge to high-pressure surgeries in Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, K-dramas show that mentor-protégé relationships are just as impactful as romances. These dynamics highlight growth, resilience, and trust, making them some of the most inspiring storylines in Korean dramas.

