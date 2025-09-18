From Tere Naam to Devdas: 5 legendary Indian movies that got most remakes in Bollywood and beyond

Discover the 5 most remade Indian films of all time, from Devdas and Don to Gol Maal. These iconic movies have been adapted across languages and generations, proving that great stories in Indian cinema are truly timeless.

Indian cinema has a long history of storytelling, where timeless narratives often transcend language and region. Certain films, with their universal themes and unforgettable characters, have been remade multiple times across languages, earning them a special place in Bollywood and regional cinema history. Here are the 5 most remade Indian films of all time.

Devdas (1955 onwards)

Bimal Roy’s Devdas set the benchmark for tragic romance in Indian cinema. The story of unfulfilled love has been adapted several times, including notable versions starring Dilip Kumar (1955), Shah Rukh Khan (2002), and regional adaptations in Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil. Its enduring appeal lies in its emotional depth and timeless narrative.

Don (1978 & 2006)

The action-thriller Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and later Shah Rukh Khan in 2006, has seen multiple remakes and spin-offs, including remakes in Tamil and Telugu. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and the underworld anti-hero continues to captivate audiences.

Agni Nakshatram / Awaara (1951 onwards)

Raj Kapoor’s Awaara became a global hit and inspired remakes in several Indian languages and even abroad. Its rags-to-riches storyline, emotional songs, and memorable characters made it a favourite for adaptations, especially in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Gol Maal (1979)

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal is a classic comedy that has inspired several remakes and adaptations over the decades. It's a story of mistaken identities, humour, and workplace chaos that resonates with audiences even today, making it a go-to narrative for filmmakers.

Tere Naam (2003)

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam, directed by Satish Kaushik, became a cult romantic tragedy that touched millions with its heartbreaking storyline. Based on the Tamil hit Sethu (1999), Tere Naam was later remade in Kannada, Bengali, and Odia, highlighting its wide emotional impact. The film’s tragic love story continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood’s most intense romances.

Remakes are a testament to the timelessness of a story. These five films show how Indian cinema often revisits successful narratives, adapting them for new generations while preserving the essence that made them iconic. From romance to comedy to action, some stories are truly too good to remain in a single version.