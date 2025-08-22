From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama

From Kim Soo Hyun to Gong Yoo, meet the highest-paid Korean actors who earn millions per episode and dominate global K-drama fame. These Korean actors are among the highest paid in the industry, dominating dramas, films, and brand endorsements worldwide.

Korean dramas and films have taken the world by storm, and with global fame comes staggering paychecks for the country’s top stars. From the “King of K-drama” Kim Soo Hyun to the ever-iconic Gong Yoo, here’s a look at the highest-paid Korean actors who dominate screens and endorsements.

Kim Soo Hyun





Known for hits like My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun reportedly earns around Rs 31 crore per episode which makes him the highest-paid Korean actor. His flawless acting and endorsement deals keep him at the top.

Hyun Bin





The Crash Landing on You actor earns nearly Rs 12.6 crore per episode. His marriage to actress Son Ye-jin and his global popularity have made him one of Korea’s most bankable stars.

Lee Min Ho





Since Boys Over Flowers, Lee Min Ho has been a household name across Asia. With dramas like The Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch, he earns Rs 15.75 crore to Rs 18.9 crore per episode. His luxury endorsements make him one of the richest Korean actors.

Song Joong Ki





From Descendants of the Sun to Reborn Rich, Song Joong Ki reportedly earns Rs12.6 crore to Rs 15.75 crore per episode. His versatile acting and international recognition ensure his spot among the top-paid actors.

Gong Yoo





The Goblin star and Train to Busan lead earns Rs 12.6 crore per episode. Gong Yoo’s selective projects and commanding presence make his roles highly anticipated worldwide.

Lee Jong Suk





With dramas like Pinocchio and Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk earns nearly Rs 12.6 crore per episode. His boyish charm and fashion endorsements boost his popularity.

Song Hye Kyo





Though an actress, Song Hye Kyo matches the top actors with Rs 12.6 crore per episode. From Descendants of the Sun to The Glory, she remains one of Korea’s most celebrated stars.