From Sonchiriya to Lootera, Maqbool: 6 underrated Bollywood films that deserve more recognition

Discover 6 underrated Bollywood movies that deserved more love, including October, Lootera, Sonchiriya, Maqbool, Talvar, and Hichki. From gripping dramas to heartfelt romances, these hidden gems showcase stellar performances and storytelling that often went unnoticed.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 09:52 AM IST

From Sonchiriya to Lootera, Maqbool: 6 underrated Bollywood films that deserve more recognition
Bollywood has given us countless blockbusters, but some exceptional films didn’t get the recognition they truly deserved. While commercial hits dominate the box office, several underrated movies quietly showcased brilliant storytelling, exceptional performances, and unique cinematic styles. Here are six Bollywood films that should have received more love.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Untitled-design-44

This gritty action drama starring Sushant Singh Rajput dives deep into the lives of dacoits in rural India. Sonchiriya combines raw performances with a compelling storyline, offering a refreshing take on crime cinema, but it didn’t achieve the box office success it deserved.

October (2018)

Untitled-design-47

Starring Varun Dhawan, October is a slow-burning drama that explores love, loss, and human connection in the most delicate way. Its subtle storytelling and realistic portrayal of emotions set it apart from typical Bollywood romances, making it a cinematic gem that didn’t get enough attention.

Lootera (2013)

Untitled-design-45

A period romance set in the 1950s, Lootera starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The film’s cinematography, haunting music, and tragic love story made it an unforgettable experience, yet it was overlooked by mainstream audiences at the time of release.

Maqbool (2003)

Untitled-design-43

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Maqbool, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is a dark and intense gangster drama. With stellar performances by Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Pankaj Kapur, it remains one of the most powerful interpretations of classic literature in Indian cinema, yet it remained underappreciated by the wider audience.

Talvar (2015)

Untitled-design-48

A gripping courtroom drama based on a real-life double murder case, Talvar stars Irrfan Khan and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Its realistic approach and nuanced performances make it a must-watch investigative thriller that didn’t get the mainstream recognition it deserved.

Hichki (2018)

Untitled-design-46

Starring Rani Mukerji, Hichki tells the story of a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome who turns her challenge into an advantage. Its message of perseverance and acceptance is powerful, yet the film remains underrated compared to other inspirational Bollywood films.

These six films prove that Bollywood has a treasure trove of underrated gems. They may not have created massive box office waves initially, but their storytelling, performances, and messages make them timeless watches. If you haven’t seen them yet, it’s time to add them to your watchlist.

