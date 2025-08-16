From Smriti Irani to Amar Upadhyay: Educational backgrounds of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 stars

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
From Smriti Irani’s incomplete B.Com to Shakti Anand’s pharmaceutical degree, the stars of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 showcase diverse educational backgrounds. Their journeys highlight how passion, hard work, and talent can shape successful careers beyond academics.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

The iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back with a fresh season. The new series features both old favourites and new faces. But beyond their on screen talent did you know that these stars have an impressive academic journey? Here’s a look at their educational qualifications.

Smriti Irani

Untitled-design-12

Smriti Irani, best known as Tulsi Virani in kyunki, studied at Holy Child Auxilium School in New Delhi. She later enrolled at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning for B.Com but didn’t complete the course as her modelling and acting career took off. Today, she is one of India’s most recognized TV stars and a prominent political leader.

Hiten Tejwani

Untitled-design-13
 

Hiten Tejwani, who played Karan Virani in Kyunki studied at Saint Francis D’Assisi High School and later graduated from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. Before entering TV, he explored theatre and modelling.

Amar Upadhyay

Untitled-design-14

Amar Upadhyay,also remembered as Mihir, studied chemical engineering before joining the entertainment industry. He also trained at FTII, Pune, which polished his acting skills. With a solid educational base and acting training, Amar has shaped his career in TV and films and is also a fan favorite.

Rohit Suchanti

Untitled-design-15

Rohit Suchanti, who plays Angad Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, studied in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before graduating from Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College.

Gauri Pradhan

Untitled-design-16

Gauri Pradhan, who plays Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, pursued BSc in Electronics at Sir Parshurambhau College and later studied psychology through the University of London. Alongside her academics, she was a successful model, which eventually led her into acting.

Shakti Anand

Untitled-design-17

Shakti Anand is seen as Hemant Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, holds a Master’s degree in pharmaceutical engineering from Tamil Education Association University, Delhi. Initially working in the medical industry, he eventually shifted to acting, proving that passion can redefine careers.

Shagun Sharma

Untitled-design-18
 

Shagun Sharma, seen as Pari Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from the University of Mumbai. Her education gave her insights into the entertainment world.

