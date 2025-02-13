Kartik Aaryan’s journey from a small-town outsider to a Bollywood star is a testament to his determination and passion. In 2024, he showcased his versatility with Chandu Champion, proving his depth in intense roles, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reaffirmed his comedic brilliance.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the prestigious Best Actor award at the Zee News Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, recognizing his dedication and impactful performances in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 presented by Zee News, acknowledged the efforts of visionaries and changemakers across politics, business, sports, and entertainment who are shaping India’s future. This event celebrated individuals who have made a mark through perseverance and hard work, making Aaryan a true embodiment of the Zee Real Heroes spirit.

Celebrating resilience and achievement, this public forum also inspired the audience with stories of determination and success. It will also explored impactful themes like AI’s transformative power and the media’s role in empowering trailblazers.





Veteran actor Anupam Kher, while presenting the award, praised Aaryan’s inspiring journey, stating, “You remind me of my early days—you come from a small town, you made it big, and yet, you still carry that sense of amazement.” His words highlighted how Aaryan’s rise reflects the essence of resilience and self-made success.

