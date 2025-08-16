'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits

From Divyanka Tripathi’s long-term breakup with Sharad Malhotra to Shweta Tiwari’s turbulent divorce, TV stars have faced their share of heartbreak. Allegations of abuse, cheating, and dishonesty highlight the tough realities behind glamorous relationships.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits
Behind the charmness of television lies a personal side that isn’t always picture-perfect. Many popular TV celebrities have gone through tough breakups and bitter splits that made headlines. These are some of the most talked about separations.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra

sharad-divyanka-b-260712-07-1467915065

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and fell for each other. After nearly eight years together, they split in 2015 citing incompatibility. Reportedly, differences over marriage played a role, as Divyanka wanted to settle down while Sharad wasn’t ready.

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

10-Shweta-Tiwari-Raja-Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari’s marriage with Raja Chaudhary ended in 2007 amidst allegations of domestic abuse and alcohol-related issues. She filed for divorce citing harassment, while Raja later claimed Shweta had an affair with co-star Cezanne Khan. Their bitter separation made headlines for years.

Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot

article-201672097095525795000

Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot tied the knot after winning Nach Baliye. However, their marriage ended in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shaleen of domestic violence and even filed a police complaint. What started as a fairytale romance on TV turned into one of the industry’s most shocking breakups.

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis

article-20192457421627736000

Former actress Sana Khan dated choreographer Melvin Louis in 2018 but ended things in 2020. Sana accused Melvin of cheating with multiple women, revealing she caught him deleting messages on his phone. The messy breakup turned public, with Sana openly speaking about the betrayal.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar

Karan-Kundrra-Anusha-Dand

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were among TV’s most stylish couples before their breakup. Post-split, Anusha accused Karan of dishonesty and hinted at infidelity. She admitted losing self-respect in the relationship and later accused Karan of spreading false narratives about their split.

