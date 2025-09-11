From Shefali Shah's Juice to Manoj Bajpayee's Kriti: 5 Hindi short films on YouTube that beat movies

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here
'It was tough for...': Kuldeep Yadav breaks silence on national team snubs after Asia Cup heroics vs UAE
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars
Not one British person": US traveller claims all staff were Indian at London airport, internet reacts
Why 9/11 is also historical in the world of cricket, know 4 special events
Viral video: Manoj Bajpayee left embarassed as Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma rush to touch his feet
Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did
PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened
Karan Johar shares cryptic notes on toxic people, distractions, choosing right people: 'Sometimes your value isn't...'
ENTERTAINMENT
These Hindi short films prove that storytelling doesn’t need hours to captivate. Packed with emotion, suspense, and powerful performances, they offer experiences often as memorable and impactful as mainstream movies.
A heartwarming story about a young boy dreaming of a birthday cake, Half Cake beautifully captures the innocence, hope, and resilience of children. Despite its short runtime, the film leaves a lasting emotional impact, reminding viewers of the small joys that make life meaningful.
Blouse tells a compelling story about relationships, societal expectations, and personal desires. Through subtle performances and relatable situations, it offers a fresh, thought-provoking perspective on everyday life, making viewers reflect on love, compromise, and self-expression.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Juice shines a light on gender roles and social norms within a family setting. With nuanced storytelling and strong performances, the film highlights subtle inequalities and sparks conversations, all within a few powerful minutes.
ALSO READ: PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened
Chutney is a darkly comic and thrilling short that explores deception, secrets, and unexpected twists in a household setting. With sharp writing and a standout performance by Tisca Chopra, it keeps viewers hooked until the very last second, proving short films can be just as gripping as full-length features.
A gripping psychological thriller, Kriti keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With unexpected twists and layered characters, the film explores the mind, memory, and morality, proving that short films can be just as intense and immersive as full-length movies.