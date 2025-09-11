Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Shefali Shah's Juice to Manoj Bajpayee's Kriti: 5 Hindi short films on YouTube that beat movies

These Hindi short films prove that storytelling doesn’t need hours to captivate. Packed with emotion, suspense, and powerful performances, they offer experiences often as memorable and impactful as mainstream movies.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Shefali Shah's Juice to Manoj Bajpayee's Kriti: 5 Hindi short films on YouTube that beat movies
1. Half Cake

A heartwarming story about a young boy dreaming of a birthday cake, Half Cake beautifully captures the innocence, hope, and resilience of children. Despite its short runtime, the film leaves a lasting emotional impact, reminding viewers of the small joys that make life meaningful.

2. Blouse

Blouse tells a compelling story about relationships, societal expectations, and personal desires. Through subtle performances and relatable situations, it offers a fresh, thought-provoking perspective on everyday life, making viewers reflect on love, compromise, and self-expression.

3. Juice

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Juice shines a light on gender roles and social norms within a family setting. With nuanced storytelling and strong performances, the film highlights subtle inequalities and sparks conversations, all within a few powerful minutes.

ALSO READ: PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened

4. Chutney

Chutney is a darkly comic and thrilling short that explores deception, secrets, and unexpected twists in a household setting. With sharp writing and a standout performance by Tisca Chopra, it keeps viewers hooked until the very last second, proving short films can be just as gripping as full-length features.

5. Kriti

A gripping psychological thriller, Kriti keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With unexpected twists and layered characters, the film explores the mind, memory, and morality, proving that short films can be just as intense and immersive as full-length movies.

